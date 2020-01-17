The presidential visit in Wildwood is set for Tuesday, Jan. 28. As a lifetime resident of the Jersey Shore, there are a few things of which I am certain. First, when it comes to events and large numbers of people, the Wildwoods and surrounding communities know what they are doing. Throughout my life and my children’s lives, with and without my family, I have attended so many wonderful and memorable events. From the public safety to the volunteers and event organizers my experience has been positive.
When it comes to our business community and our residential community, I think it is important to remember something as we all take a part in hosting this historical multi-day opportunity. To take a page from the Cape May County Tourism and Cape May County Chamber playbook, I would like to suggest, in return for our visitors coming to our region to support this event and our regional economy, we should all strive to leave a good impression on those who will be visiting our area for the event.
Let’s plan to greet, meet and treat our visitors in ways that demonstrate what makes our region great. A friendly greeting, followed by an appropriate introduction, complemented by a treat or treatment that includes high quality service, is part of a three-word model we can embrace and follow.
Simple courtesy is a great place to start. We can all smile a little bigger. It is a simple nonverbal gesture that creates a positive feeling and response in others. It speaks volumes without saying a word. Add appropriate conversations with our visitors, and it takes the positive interactions to the next level.
Let's do our best to try to assist people who ask for directions or recommendations. Tell someone about a favorite spot or share a good story about the region if asked. This will continue to pay dividends beyond that simple act or brief conversation. Every day we have an opportunity to interact with visitors to our region and each of those interactions has the potential to influence what those people take back to their hometowns. It also contributes to what they tell people about their visit. It should be the most upbeat message possible about our region. Each of us has the ability to set a positive tone. Friendly, helpful, welcoming, gracious and nice are all adjectives that can describe us if we choose to show simple courtesy to our visitors and one another.
For all of our hardworking business owners and operators, I would suggest that the president's visit may very well lead to more business-building opportunities. Many of you may be wondering how the president coming to our area will help your business. A better question would be to ask yourself what are you and your business doing to get more business because the event is coming. Whether the daily crowd numbers total a respectable 7,000 or get closer to higher crowd estimates or something in between, there will be great opportunity to do business and benefit from the increase in visitors.
The event-goers will have needs, just as our summer vacationers do. If you are a business owner, take the next few days to not only think about those specific visitor needs but also the ways you can meet those needs. A simple way to do that is to do a little research. Go to the web and search other past presidential visit locations and dig a little deeper for both how businesses prepared for and benefited from visits to their regions of the country. Perhaps you can create an offer your clients can take advantage of on their way to or from the event. Explore the "social" part of social media and use the internet to give your new or existing customers another reason to come to visit our area. They may choose to visit with you in the process.
Just one additional quick thought on business: As tempting as it may be, do not inflate your prices or attempt to gouge visitors to get a quick monetary gain. That is not a long-term growth strategy. It's actually a short-term, no-return strategy. You and the visitors will be better served if you treat them as the valuable customers they are and may continue to be. Again, if you make a positive impression, they will not only return, but there is a high probability they will tell others how well you and your business treat people.
Each of us has the ability to influence the success or failure of an event like the presidential visit to our region. Courtesy and solid pro-visitor and guest business strategies can make an impression and get people talking positively about us. They can encourage individuals, groups, conventions and even other large events to come back and visit with us again and again.
