The Pleasantville Fire Department wishes everyone a happy Fourth of July holiday season and summer. We would like to take some time and explain the safe use of the legal fireworks and explain what fireworks are illegal in New Jersey.
Consumer fireworks start about 18,500 fires a year and $43 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Three deaths and 40 civilian injuries on average result every year from these fires.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 12,900 injuries were caused by fireworks in the month surrounding July 4, 2017, based on emergency room reports. More than ⅓ of the injuries were to children 15 and younger. The most common injuries were burns to the hands, fingers and arms. Another frequently injured body part is the eyes. The New Jersey Academy of Ophthalmology opposed the bill due to the amount of burns to and objects in eyes every year due to fireworks. They state these injuries often result in blindness.
So what fireworks are legal in New Jersey? The law allows for the sale and use of sparklers, hand-held or ground-based sparkling devices that are nonexplosive and nonaerial that may or may not create a sound or noise; snakes/glow worms; smoke devices; and trick noise makers, which include party poppers, snappers and drop pops. Strict limits are set on the amount of polytechnic materials that these devices can contain.
Illegal fireworks or dangerous fireworks as stated in the law are, simply put, any device that is explosive and/or aerial in nature. These include but are not limited to bottle rockets, roman candles, tube-fired aerial fireworks and larger fire crackers exceeding 5 inches in length and/or ½ inch in diameter, just to name the few. The law specifies a lot of devices are illegal based on their composition or design.
In using fireworks safely, common sense and caution has to be used. Children under the age of 16 must to be supervised when handling these devices. Even sparklers can be dangerous to young children. A lot of the injuries were injuries to younger children caused by sparklers, according to the U.S. Consumers Product Safety Commission’s report. Sparklers can reach 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, all the warning labels on these devices state they are to be used under adult supervision.
There are serious penalties for purchasing, possessing, or using fireworks unlawfully, including up to 30 days imprisonment, a fine of up to $500, or both. A person who unlawfully sells fireworks is punishable by imprisonment of up to 18 months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. Our police department takes the law seriously and so should you.
For further information on fireworks you can contact the Pleasantville Fire Department or your local Fire Department.