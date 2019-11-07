LINWOOD — The line of little princesses, super heroes, ninjas and so many more future Mustangs stretched beyond Mustang Way, clear across the parking lot from Mainland Regional High School last Wednesday night for the annual Haunted Hallway event.
Their concerted effort along with students, clubs, teams and community partners handed out treats to more than 1,500 children, according to Tim Quinn, president of the Mainland Regional Education Association, the union that represents teachers, aides and custodial workers in the high school.
One of the organizers, teacher Tina Columbo said, “I am in awe of the outpouring of support from everyone in our community; School Class III police officer, Anthony DiSciascio for reaching out to community businesses for support, the local law enforcement community for participating. The After-Prom committee for volunteering to decorate and man the entrance. It was amazing! This is truly turning into a community-wide event.”
While the prediction of a soggy Halloween, the Haunted Hallway event at Mainland proved to be perfect warm-up to Halloween.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.