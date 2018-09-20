NORTHFIELD — Hoffman’s Exterminating has announced the opening of its third office. The Northfield branch will serve the shore area including Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
It joins branches in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and Mantua.
“We’re extremely excited about our new office and the new jobs it will bring to the area. We believe we are to Northfield as the Hard Rock casino is to Atlantic City. We bring a successful business, a solid brand, a bright future and most importantly we create jobs for the community,” said William Hoffman, founder and president.
The new office will provide pest control services as well as house a customer development center. This team will answer all incoming calls, provide critical information to customers and solicit current customer feedback to improve service. In just this past month, the office has created three new jobs, with many more to come.
The office is near the corner of Route 9 and Mill Road.
Hoffman’s Exterminating is family owned and operated since 1990. The full-service company provides pest and termite control services along with bat and bird control, insulation installation and animal control. For more information about Hoffman's Exterminating, see HoffmanPest.com or call 888-463-3628.