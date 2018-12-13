Holiday Light Up

LINWOOD — The Linwood Rec Board pulled out all the stops Tuesday, Dec. 4 at the Arboretum for the annual holiday tree lighting. Hundreds turned out to see Mayor Rick DePamphilis count down and flip the switch to light up a beautiful spruce that can be seen for several blocks.
Santa of course made a special trip to Linwood on the back of the firetruck to help with the evening’s events. Kids lined up for the chance to tell the man in red what they would like to find under there tree on Christmas.
Park Director Laurie Montgomery organized the tree lighting that included sleigh rides, a train along the bike path, ice skating on a portable rink, carolers, hot chocolate and cookies and snow flakes falling all around.
On Friday night Santa was very busy as he helped light the tree in front of Northfield City Hall. He visited with all the kids at the Northfield Fire House where the Ladies Auxiliary provided hot chocolate and cookies for everyone. The Northfield Community School Chorus under the direction of Mary Beth McGrath sang holiday songs for the hundreds that came to celebrate the kick off of the holidays in Northfield.
Then it was on to Somers Point where Santa participated in the annual Christmas parade. Santa helped Mayor Jack Glasser light the tree at City Hall. Mainland Regional High School choir sang holiday songs while children lined up to visit with Santa Claus.