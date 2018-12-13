Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Holiday Light Up

LINWOOD — The Linwood Rec Board pulled out all the stops Tuesday, Dec. 4 at the Arboretum for the annual holiday tree lighting. Hundreds turned out to see Mayor Rick DePamphilis count down and flip the switch to light up a beautiful spruce that can be seen for several blocks.

Santa of course made a special trip to Linwood on the back of the firetruck to help with the evening’s events. Kids lined up for the chance to tell the man in red what they would like to find under there tree on Christmas.

Park Director Laurie Montgomery organized the tree lighting that included sleigh rides, a train along the bike path, ice skating on a portable rink, carolers, hot chocolate and cookies and snow flakes falling all around.

On Friday night Santa was very busy as he helped light the tree in front of Northfield City Hall. He visited with all the kids at the Northfield Fire House where the Ladies Auxiliary provided hot chocolate and cookies for everyone. The Northfield Community School Chorus under the direction of Mary Beth McGrath sang holiday songs for the hundreds that came to celebrate the kick off of the holidays in Northfield.

Then it was on to Somers Point where Santa participated in the annual Christmas parade. Santa helped Mayor Jack Glasser light the tree at City Hall. Mainland Regional High School choir sang holiday songs while children lined up to visit with Santa Claus.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.