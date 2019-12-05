SOMERS POINT — Wyatt Hopkins will forever hold a special place in the hearts of so many in his hometown, where a butterfly garden at the New York Avenue School in his honor adds a bit of whimsy to the corner.
He was a New York Avenue preschooler, just a week away from his fifth birthday, when things went very wrong and he died in November 2017. His parents, Rob and Desiree Hopkins, are honoring Wyatt’s memory by helping other children with the Wyatt Hopkins Blue Toy Drive.
This is the second year for the toy drive. Rob Hopkins said friends and family came together for Wyatt’s birthday Nov. 8 and brought a toy to be donated to children during the holidays. The toys were earmarked for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in 2018. They made great big blue boxes and put them in different businesses, and those boxes were filled many times over with 800 toys going to CHOP and another 300 going to the Shriner’s Hospital.
“We can not say thank you enough to the families that helped Wyatt’s Blue Toy Drive,” Rob Hopkins said.
The Hopkins are once again collecting toys for children during the holiday. This year they are donating the toys, art supplies and monetary donations to St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
“We hope to bring some smiles to the boys and girls who are struggling with health issues. We have once again enlisted the help of friends and others,” Rob Hopkins said.
He said it is a great opportunity to be able to give back in memory of Wyatt at a time of year that might not be so wonderful for some kids and their families who may be struggling with health issues.
“Wyatt would have loved this. He loved to see others happy, and he was a giver, even at his young age. That is why this toy drive in his honor is perfect,” Rob Hopkins said.
The Hopkins said they want to make Wyatt’s toy drive an annual event. The family also started the Wyatt Strong Foundation, a nonprofit organization that will not only fund, promote and organize each year’s toy drive, but will holding future events to share the cause and honor Wyatt.
Rob Hopkins called St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital amazing and said every gift to them really counts, and its what keeps them going. The Hopkins family, Rob and Desiree and their 3-year-old son Cash, will make the trip to Memphis to deliver the presents and monetary gifts in person the weekend of Dec. 21-22. The Wyatt Hopkins Blue Toy Drive will run through Dec. 14. Anything received after that date will be donated to the Shriner’s Hospital of Philadelphia. People may drop the toys at the Hopkins home. Email WyattStrong@yahoo.com for drop-off information.
Below is a list of all locations where Wyatt Hopkins Blue Toy Drive donation boxes can be found:
• Clancy's by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point
• Shore True Value Hardware, 515 New Road, Somers Point
• Goji, 520 New Road, Somers Point
• Somers Point Police Station, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Unit 2
• Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield
• Bonterra Market, 3112 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township
• Families Matter, 899 Bayshore Road, Villas section of Lower Township
• Skate Zone, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City
• The Hair Lounge at Studio 21 Beauty Bar, 23 Central Ave., Hammonton
• Mario's Auto Repair, 434 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton
• Power Athletics, 189 White Horse Pike, Atco
• Tara Lee's Salon, 360 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin
• Schaeffer Family Homes, 432 Kelley Drive, Suite F, West Berlin
• LT Artist Nails, 161 State Highway 73, West Berlin
• Mid Atlantic Baseball Academy, 228 Harmony Road, Mickleton
• Virtua 200, Bowman Drive, E Building, Voorhees
• Scrub Pro, 1075 Delsea Drive, Westville
• Liebman Wellness Center, 100 W. Old Marlton Pike, Marlton
• LDV Law, 136 Gaither Drive, Suite 100, Mount Laurel
• Coastal Spine, 4000 Church Road, Mount Laurel
• Garden State Animal Hospital, 628 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill
• Penn Medicine, 1865 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill
• Penn Ortho, Weightman Hall in University City, 1st floor, 235 S. 33rd St., Philadelphia
• Methodist Hospital, 2301 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
• Sleight of Hand Barber, 1111 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park
