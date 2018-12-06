Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Ice cream is on the menu and the walls at Jessie’s of Linwood

LINWOOD — Jessie’s of Linwood is a popular spot on along the bike path for coffee, latte, sweet treats and hand-dipped ice cream. With the help of some budding artists from the Northfield Community School, Jessie’s became an instant art gallery and the walls were filled with watercolor paintings of — what else — ice cream.

The students who exhibited at Jessie’s are all members of the Northfield Community Middle School Art Club and worked after school to create the ice cream pieces for the show at Jessie’s. They had the chance to enjoy seeing their work hanging in the shop during a Meet the Artists gathering Nov. 6. The evening saw a full house, with friends, parents and grandparents enjoying the kids' work as well as some of the Basset’s ice cream on the menu. The Northfield Community School Jazz Ensemble entertained visitors.

Shop owner Jessie Maher is an accomplished artist. Even before she opening in the spring, she said had plans for Jessie’s to be a place where customers could relax and enjoy coffee with friends or bring the family for ice cream but also where young artists would have a chance to see their work on display.

Middle School Principal Kevin Morrison said the artists were excited to see their creations on the walls at Jessie’s and look forward to other opportunities to showcase their art.

