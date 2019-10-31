The Current caught up with Jon Ratcliffe, marching band director at Mainland Regional High School, to share his thoughts and views on the marching band, the commitment of the band members and the big state championship win. Here in the director’s words are the who, what, where, when and how of Mainland’s state championship run.
On Saturday, the Mainland Regional High School Marching Band traveled to Washington Township High School to compete in the Tournament of Bands New Jersey State Championships. The Mustang Marching Band competes in TOB (Tournament of Bands) Group 2A, a group for bands that consist of 31-50 musicians and up to 50 color guard. At state championships, the Mustang Marching Band competed against 14 bands throughout New Jersey sized in group 2A for the 2019 season. With a score of 91.71, the Mustangs took home their first state championship since 2015 and captured the caption for best music. Leading up to the championship, the band has gone undefeated in the 2019 season, taking home six wins through New Jersey over the past five weeks. The band has led the overall standings this season four times and were the No. 1 seed entering the weekend.
This year, the Mustangs are performing the show “Rapunzel,” a dark and captivating take on the classic tale of the same name. The show includes arrangements and selections from the classic piece known as the “Peer Gynt” suite and features “Creep” by Radiohead as the show’s ballad. The band is led by drums majors Ilia Kheirkhah and Lilian Lee as well as color guard captains Angela Claveria and Chloe Wagner. The show features solos from Blaine Geubtner on mellophone, Audrey Gross on flute and Dennis Xu on piano, and features Carly Schenck as Rapunzel and Molly Pacanowski as Mother Gothel.
The band consists of 59 students (listed below) who all have to work together to form the drill we see on the field and make the music we hear during the show. This was without a doubt the best showing these kids have had all season. They have put in over 230 hours of work on the show since June for a show that only lasts 9 minutes. From the forms they make to the music that is heard to the body visuals and flag work in the show, this was the most put together and crowd-engaging show of the season. The students showed it right as they walked off the field how proud they felt of their performance. Below are the 59 students who make up the Marching Mustangs.
As proud as the students were of themselves, I was just as proud. The show was held at Washington Township High School, of which I am an alumni (’14). To put out that performance on that field meant a lot more than just another show. Our show on Saturday was dedicated to the memory of a former bandmate whom Township lost back in February, and it was an honor to have her with us on Saturday in spirit. This is my first title as the director of the band since I started last season. To do what they did, with that dedication, on that field, was truly special and a show I will remember for a long time.
These kids work so hard and they have lived by the motto that they have to earn rather than be guaranteed. They went out and earned the win against some great competition and proved they could be a championship band. Many thanks to the parents and boosters who constantly support these kids and help make the show what it is. Boosters made the props. Boosters move the props out for the show and unload/load equipment. Boosters feed the kids after hours of work. There is no shortage of support for this band, and it is truly gratifying to see such support.
— Jon Ratcliffe
Members of the Mainland Regional High School Marching Band and Color Guard
Patrick Angelo, Drumline: Snare, 12th grade
Cici Bushay, Color Guard, 11th grade
Nathan Cacioppo, Trumpet, 11th grade
Lyndsey Christian, Drumline: Bass, 9th grade
Nicholas Ciampa, Pit, 9th grade
Angela Claveria, Color Guard, 10th grade
Madison Conroy, Flute/Pic., 9th grade
Blake Corbett, Trumpet, 12th grade
Sam Costello, Tenor Saxophone, 11th grade
Nova Driver, Alto Saxophone, 10th grade
Edwin Duversaint, Alto Saxophone, 10th grade
Raymond Gan, Pit, 11th grade
Joseph Garay, Tenor Saxophone, 9th grade
Blaine Geubtner, Mellophone, 12th grade
Maria Georges, Clarinet, 9th grade
Emely Gil-Lopez, Color Guard, 10th grade
Audrey Gross, Flute/Pic., 11th grade
Darina Guevara-Bautista, Color Guard, 10th grade
Diego Guevara-Bautista, Color Guard, 9th grade
Abigail Hernandez, Color Guard, 10th grade
Hilary Hernandez, Color Guard, 10th grade
Dana Hickman, Flute/Pic., 12th grade
Melissa Keenan, Pit, 12th grade
Will Keiter, Alto Saxophone, 11th grade
Ilia Kheirkhah, Drum Major, 12th grade
Lilian Lee, Drum Major, 12th grade
Samuel Leopardi, Alto Saxophone, 9th grade
Jackson Little, Pit, 11th grade
Maya McCabe, Bari Saxophone, 11th grade
Thomas McCabe, Drumline: Snare, 9th grade
Lukas McCartney, Alto Saxophone, 11th grade
Sofia Mercadante, Color Guard, 10th grade
Miles Moore, Trumpet, 9th grade
Jack Notarfrancesco, Drumline: Bass, 10th grade
James Pacanowski, Tenor Saxophone, 12th grade
Molly Pacanowski, Color Guard, 10th grade
Michael Perlman, Mellophone, 10th grade
Ken Pondevida, Drumline: Bass, 12th grade
Will Reese, Trumpet, 11th grade
Samantha Richards, Tuba, 11th grade
Eliza Rodriguez, Trombone, 12th grade
Madeline Rowe, Pit, 10th grade
Alex Rumble, Drumline: Bass, 12th grade
Andrew Sarraiocco, Tuba, 9th grade
Nathan Sbrolla, Mellophone, 11th grade
Carly Schenck, Color Guard, 11th grade
Tai Schiavo, Trumpet, 11th grade
Thomas Shenkus, Drumline: Bass, 9th grade
Jenell Sistler, Color Guard, 10th grade
Dina Spector, Alto Saxophone, 10th grade
Nicholas Stanchina, Clarinet, 12th grade
Angie Stefanowicz, Flute/Pic., 12th grade
Philip Stefanowicz, Trumpet, 9th grade
Nikolas Troast, Drumline: Tenor Drums, 12th grade
Sophia Tzoumakaris, Flute/Pic., 9th grade
Chloe Wagner, Color Guard, 10th grade
Matt Whitcomb, Trombone, 11th grade
Nicholas Whiteley Bari, Saxophone, 9th grade
Dennis Xu, Pit, 11th grade
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.