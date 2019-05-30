Interfaith Vigil Honors Victims of Genocide

NORTHFIELD — People of all faiths came together May 18 for Together We Remember, a vigil at Beth Israel to commemorate the lives of victims of genocide, mass atrocities and identity-based violence throughout history. Names of the victims were read throughout the evening by members of the community.
Readers included the Rev. John Howard, New Hope Baptist Church; NAACP President and Atlantic City 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz; AAUW President Arlene Groch; Women’s March organizer and Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett; Northfield City Councilwoman Susan Korngut; associate pastor Gabrielle Martone, Central United Methodist Church; Rabbi Jonathan Kremer, Shirat Hayam; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church members Dorrie and Tom Papademetriou; Allie Nunzi and Kathy Whitmore of the Leadership Studio, and members of the League of Women Voters of Atlantic County.
The event was hosted by Mosaic — A Community of Sacred Partners, a group that was born out of the healing desire to connect in the wake of the horrific October 2018 attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit togetherweremember.org.