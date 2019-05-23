Involvement key at Mainland foundation's Community Counts event

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional Education Foundation held its annual Community Counts event Thursday, May 16, at the Linwood Country Club, which was filled with the Mustang faithful.
Those who filled the room hail from different communities and different walks of life, some are friends and some met for the first time that evening. Through all the differences they were united in their commitment to the Mainland school community.
Honored at the Community Counts event were “difference makers” from each of the towns in the Mainland district.
From Somers Point, City Councilman Sean McGuigan was selected. He deflected the praise for all the work he has done on behalf of the kids and all residents of the city by taking an opportunity to talk about the lifesaving work his wife, Theresa, does as a nurse.
Former Mainland Regional Superintendent Bob Previti introduced the Linwood Community Difference Maker and current Board of Ed President Jill Ojserkis. A partner with the Cooper Levinson law firm with an extensive resume of volunteer and pro bono efforts, Ojserkis spoke of long meetings and difficult decisions that are a part of being on the Board of Education. But she professed the joy of helping to guide the high school to have students who are engaged in their school community and working toward being successful in their life beyond Mainland.
Angelo DeRosa, the Northfield Community Difference Maker, talked about his family, coaching and helping teach sportsmanship to the young men and women in Northfield along with the game of basketball.
Leslie Kronemeyer was recognized as the Teacher of the Year at Mainland and as the Atlantic County Teacher of the Year. Kronemeyer, a member of the language department and a Spanish teacher, was praised by Chief School Administrator Mark Marrone for changing the way language is taught at Mainland, and now students are not just learning about the language but how to use the language to communicate.
Randall Smith was honored as the MRHS Professional of the Year. He is the learning disabilities teacher and consultant. He is also the huddle coach and facilitator for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as well as the facilitator for nonviolent crisis intervention at the school, along with being an assistant football coach.
Terry Calvi was honored by Marrone as the MRHS Support Staff of the Year and for the work she does with students in the school store. Marrone said Calvi gives students with learning disabilities invaluable work experience.
Ken and Danielle Kelly were honored with the Community Leadership Award for the role they have taken in chairing the After Prom every year, along with many other community efforts. The Mainland Regional Education Association, the high school’s teacher’s union, donated $1,000 to the After Prom and the foundation donated another $500 toward the Amazing Race-themed event coming up June 1.
Marrone talked of the school’s success on the athletic fields this year, in the mock trial courtroom, on the stage and in the music room. But he was equally ebullient about the creation of new classes preparing kids for life after Mainland and for the Structured Learning Experience that is placing students in paid and unpaid internships in businesses throughout the region. He also made a shout out for everyone to get involved in MREF: “This is an opportunity to get involved to help our kids. MREF is a wonderful organization that epitomizes our message 'One Family-One School-One Community.'"
