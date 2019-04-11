Jazz brunch to feature John Colianni

SOMERS POINT — The South Jersey Jazz Society is proud to commemorate Jazz Appreciation Month with a jazz brunch.
John Colianni was the pianist with the Les Paul Trio. Les added John to his group in 2003, on the recommendation of fellow guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli.
Colianni is also a member of guitarist Larry Coryell's trio, and is featured on Coryell's latest CD release. Colianni also performs with his own group, the John Colianni Quintet, in New York clubs, as well as on the road and overseas. Colianni's Trio was the house band on the MSNBC television program "After Hours with Dan Abrams," for that show's final season. (Colianni's band was a special favorite of Barack Obama, who regularly watched the show's coverage of the 2008 presidential race)
Other notable engagements include over four years as Mel Torme’s pianist, from 1991-1995, touring internationally. Colianni recorded six albums with Torme. Preceding the Torme gig was a stint in Lionel Hampton’s Orchestra, touring and recording for three years in the 1980s.
And early on, shortly after signing with Concord Records, Colianni was a cash prize winner in the First International Thelonius Monk Piano Competition.
More recently, there have been numerous gigs, including two concerts at NYC's Metropolitan Museum Of Art.
The jazz brunch will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road. Admission is $15 for nonmembers and $10 for members.
Seating is very limited, so it is suggested you reserve your tickets early.
For more information call 609-927-6677 or see SouthJerseyJazz.org.