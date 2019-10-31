SOMERS POINT — Three different sponsors haved join forces to present jazz pianist John Colliani 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road.
Great Bay Gallery, the South Jersey Jazz Society and the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club will be offering this event free to the public. A $10 beverage or foods purchase is all that will be required of those in attendance.
Colliani has worked with some of the legends of jazz including Mel Torme, Les Paul, Larry Coryell and Bucky Pizzarelli. Throughout his career, he has earned numerous acclaims. The New York Times called him “the essence of a swinging pianist, a sudden flurry of complex runs can be finished before the listener is fully aware of what is happening.”
For more information, see southjerseyjazz.org, email info@southjerseyjazz.org or call 609-927-6677.
