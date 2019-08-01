SOMERS POINT — The South Jersey Jazz Society’s the Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band will perform its tribute “Mobsters and Jazz" at Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
The Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band features some of the finest jazz musicians in southern New Jersey, including Denis DiBlasio, John Guida and Howard Isaacson to name but few. The evening will highlight the parallels between some of the jazz music of each era, including 1920s New Orleans, '30s Prohibition, '40s War World II and the birth of bebop, '50s Latin unrest, and the '60s Vegas scene and the Rat Pack. The music of Fats Waller to Herbie Hancock will be performed.
Former writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer George Anastasia will be on hand to offer illumination on the topic. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers and includes a themed buffet.
For more information or to order tickets, call 609-927-6677, visit SouthJerseyJazz.org or send an email to info@southjerseyjazz.org.