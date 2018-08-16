Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has announced the recipients of its various scholarship programs. These students have demonstrated academic excellence, community service and participation in sports or clubs, where many held leadership positions.
Emilie Karovic, of Galloway Township, attended Absegami High School and was awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. She will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall majoring in biological sciences in the STEM scholar honor program. Emilie likes banking with Jersey Shore and said, “The staff members are always very welcoming and helpful.”
Justin Smith, of Wildwood, attended Wildwood High School and was also awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. He will attend Drexel University majoring in mechanical engineering. Justin said he was honored to win the scholarship, and said he likes the flexibility and ease Jersey Shore offers compared with other institutions.
Brooke Mullin, of Linwood, was awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship for members 18-25 who are already enrolled in an institution of higher education. She is attending Seton Hall University majoring in secondary education and mathematics. Brooke was happy to win the scholarship and explained why she likes banking with Jersey Shore. She said, “My credit union is a place I can trust with my money. In addition, everyone who works there is incredibly kind and vibrant.”
Jesse Repko, of Mays Landing, was also awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship. He is attending Rowan University majoring in accounting. Jesse expressed, “Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is convenient, friendly, and helpful. They support their members through different programs, such as this unique scholarship.”
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union President/CEO James Burns said, “We understand the importance of education and recognize the rising costs of tuition. We are happy to award scholarships to these deserving students in our community and wish them continued academic success.”
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has offices at the Hamilton Mall, Galloway Township, Northfield, Rio Grande and the FAA Technical Center (for on-site employees only). Credit union membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, goes to school, volunteers or owns a business in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.