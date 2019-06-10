You are the owner of this article.
Jordan Road School Sports Recap

All of the Somers Point Sports had amazing seasons this year!  From Fall, to Winter, through Spring, our athletes and coaches worked hard and rocked their seasons.               

The Field Hockey team, coached by Larry Randour, went 5-2-1 this year, making this one of the most successful years ever! 8th grader Janessa led the team with 11 goals this season.

The Boys Basketball Team had an amazing 10 wins this year and won the Linwood Tournament Consolation Championship. The boys also played an expedition game at Stockton University.  Coach Cellucci adds, “We are also proud of our Alumni who are playing for South Jersey Group III Champions, Mainland Regional, and St. Bonaventure, Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week and leading shot blocker, Osun Osunniyi.”

Girls Basketball coaches, Megan Lavery and Jonathan Carmona, shared that their 8th grade players really stood out this year. Giovanna was the high-scoring player, averaging over 20 points per game. Coach Lavery said, “One of the players to watch next season will be incoming 8th grader, Giada.”                

Volleyball coach, Jen Rowe, says the team had a fun-filled season. She says, “Our servers were our strength and helped propel us to several exciting wins!” The team worked together and made every practice and game entertaining by giving 100%.

The Boys Track Team, coached by Jeanette Cellucci, had an amazing year with many personal bests.  Jabril, Julian, Leo, and MJ broke the school record in the 4x100 with 48.5 seconds. Jabril and MJ were both undefeated in the league in the 100 and 200.  Overall the boys won 8 out of 10 meets. The Girls Track and Field Team, coached by Devon Kallen, had an unbelievable season.  All athletes achieved their personal bests and the team dominated three of their meets.  

The Baseball Team, coached by Matt Palmero and the Softball Team, coached by Jackie Wootton and Megan Lavery, both had fun seasons. Softball saw their record improve from last year, with 3 wins.

Congrats to all athletes and good luck to the graduating 8th graders. Go Jags Go!

