JPlace Kids to celebrate Hanukkah at Beth Israel

NORTHFIELD — Parents with young children are invited to join Rabbi David M. Weis for a JPlace Kids program with a Hanukkah theme.
The evening will include plenty of kid-friendly activities including songs and crafts. The adults may enjoy wine and cheese as they relax and socialize with other Jewish parents.
Weis and Nursery School Director Cookie Feldman have developed the programming, which incorporates a Jewish theme for each session.
The program will take place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at JPlace-the Place to Be … Jewish, at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road.
This event is free and includes a pizza dinner. RSVP to Feldman at cookie.feldman@cbinorthfield.org or 609-641-3600.
Latke Fest
Beth Israel invites the community to celebrate Hanukkah with a Latke Fest following Shabbat services 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. In addition to latkes, there will be dreidel games, Quizzo and a treasure hunt.
Latke Fest is open to the community. Cost is $25 per family or $10 per person for members and $15 per person for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by contacting the synagogue office at 609-641-3600 or bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org, or by mailing a check with your contact information and number of adults and children, to Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225