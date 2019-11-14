NORTHFIELD — Young families gathered at Beth Israel Synagogue for a JPlace Kids program Oct. 16 to celebrate the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot. The group sang songs, decorated pumpkins, waved the lulav and smelled the etrog. They also had a chance to visit the Sukkah, the temporary hut built and decorated for the holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.