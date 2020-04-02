NORTHFIELD — Patrolman Keith Lyons has only spent three years on the Northfield Police Dept but that is long enough for others to notice the officer has a work ethic that stands out. Lyons was recently honored as the American Legion Post 295 Police Officer of the Year. Post Commander Mark Doherty presented the award to Lyons.
Lyons put together some pretty impressive numbers for 2019. He responded to 1,642 calls for service and made 541 motor vehicle stops that resulted in 388 traffic fines. Lyons completed 39 investigation reports that resulted in 47 arrests that include 18 narcotics-related arrests.
Northfield police Chief Paul Newman said Lyons may be one of the newer officers in the 22-man department but he demonstrates professionalism, good judgement and maturity beyond his years. “I have received a lot of positive feedback about Lyons; how he handles himself when interacting with residents, kids, as well as on motor vehicle stops and investigations. His peers in the department also speak highly of his professionalism on the job,” the chief said.
Sgt. Scott Pollak nominated Lyons for the officer of the year award and said in his letter that while Lyons is a pro-active officer; a good police officers needs to be well-rounded. “Ptlm. Lyons shows initiative in handling all police-related matters, and not just matters that may result in an arrest or a traffic summons. When dispatch advises me as the shift supervisor of a call for service pending, Ptlm. Lyons routinely volunteers himself for the call before I have to assign the call. He will do this no matter what type of call it is, and as his supervisor I definitely appreciate his ambition to handle all types of calls for service in our mission to assist the public,” Pollak said. He added that Lyons has exhibited a high level of integrity, motivation, competence and respect all while doing so with an exemplary attitude.
Most of the officers of the department were on hand at the March 10 Northfield City Council meeting. American Legion Post Commander Mark Doherty presented Lyons with a citation, a ribbon for his uniform and added, “American Legion Post 295 is happy to be able to honor the officer of the year and recognize the folks who help to make up our great city of Northfield.”
