Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Kick Cancer Down the Track at the Relay for Life May 17-18

LINWOOD — The American Cancer Relay for Life is back for its ninth year at Mainland Regional High School Friday, May 17- Saturday, May 18. It is nearly a month earlier than in in years past and the co-chairpersons for the Relay for Life-Linwood, Felicia Niven of Northfield and Sharon Leavy of Egg Harbor Township are planning an event on the football field and track that will celebrate and cheer on cancer survivors and their caretakers and honor those who have lost their battle with the disease. The event has raised more than $250,000 over the years to aid cancer research to hopefully bring a cure to the disease that disrupts and destroys lives.

Relay participants stay overnight to recognize that cancer doesn’t sleep and neither will they until a cure is found. Cancer survivors attend for free, and others are asked to make a donation of $10 or more to the American Cancer Society. Cancer survivors and their caregivers are honored at the opening ceremonies, in a survivor lap around the track. Purple is the color of the night and survivors will begin the Relay for Life sporting purple T-shirts and bandanas as they make their way around the track. Tradition has the rest of the crowd assembled cheering on the survivors and caregivers from the stands.

Niven said “Throughout the night, participants walk around the track to raise money for cancer. There also are events from Zumba to volleyball, wing eating contests, and more. A highlight of the night is the luminaria service, a candlelight vigil held at nightfall (typically around 9 p.m.) to honor survivors and to remember those lost to cancer. Luminaria candles line the track and are left burning throughout the night as a reminder to participants the importance of their involvement in the Relay for Life event. The candles are placed in bags with names and pictures of loved ones.”

There will be a survivors dinner held under a tent on the infield at Mainland’s football field. Sean Carey, a senior at Mainland and a cancer survivor will speak to the crowd. Mainland students and talented singers Charity Zappone and Sophie Barton will sing and the evening will be filled with moments that may draw a tear and others that will be lots of fun.

Since the first Relay for Life, held in 1985 in Tacoma, Washington, Relay for Life has raised more than $5 billion at more than 5,200 events throughout the country. The Relay for Life in Linwood is the only Relay in Atlantic or Cape May counties other than one at Stockton University that was held in April.

Relay for Life is open to anyone who wants to participate. Volunteers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to step up and help kick cancer down the track. To find out more about Relay for Life, or to register a team, please visit RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ, or email monica.nammour@cancer.org. For questions, call/text Sharon at 609- 457-4105 or Felicia at 609- 214-4260.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.