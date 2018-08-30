SOMERS POINT — Swimming is one of the best exercises for individual health, but the benefits can extend to an entire community when it’s combined with a good cause.
That’s just what 92 area children learned this summer when they participated in the annual Carole Schiavo Kids Swim for Health held July 9 at the Mainland Recreation Association in Linwood, where they raised $7,000 for the Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center.
The local swimmers swam a combined total of 8,193 laps. Swimmers solicited pledges from the community, which were based on how many laps they swam.
Named in memory of the late Carole Schiavo, who chaired the event for many years, the event has raised more than $300,000 since it began.
Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center is Shore’s original fundraising organization. Part of the Shore Medical Center Planned Giving and Development Department, the auxiliary is made up of dedicated volunteers who work throughout the year on initiatives that include the hospital gift shop, thrift shops, golf tournaments and other community events. Since the auxiliary’s inception in 1940, the auxiliary has donated more than $12 million to Shore Medical Center.
To learn more or join the Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center, call 609-653-4646 or go to GiveToShore.org.