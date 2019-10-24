SOMERS POINT — The Knights of Columbus All Saints Council No. 6277 will sponsor a Wine vs. Beer Dinner Event benefiting AMVETS Post 911
The dinner will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Josie Kelly’s Public House.
Dinner will consist of five courses, each complemented by award-winning wines and craft beers provided by Fedway Distributors and the Circle Liquor Store of Somers Point. Guests will decide which is best.
There will also be a Chinese auction.
Tickets are $55 per person inclusive. All proceeds will benefit AMVETS Post 911. Advanced tickets are required.
Please call Paul Sullivan at 609-576-6812 or Gerry Mattia at 609-470-0256 for tickets or more information.
