Labor Day boasts a unique history that's worth celebrating for a variety of reasons. From a business perspective, the history of and the reason for the creation of the national holiday is so much more than an extra day off marking the end of summer.
Labor Day weekend is much-anticipated. Many people look forward to Labor Day weekend because it offers one last extended break to enjoy summer weather and squeeze in another warm-weather activity. Though summer does not officially end until September is nearly over, for many people Labor Day, which is celebrated annually on the first Monday in September, marks the unofficial end of summer.
Labor Day is more than just one final chance to embrace the relaxed vibe of summer and soak up some rays.
The United States Department of Labor describes Labor Day as a celebration of American workers that dates to the 19th century. The day is meant to commemorate the contributions workers have made to the nation, helping to make it one of the strongest and most prosperous countries in the world.
While there were a number of legislation efforts surrounding the creation of Labor Day when it was introduced in the 1880s, there is still a question of who should be credited with proposing a specific day to honor American workers. The first Labor Day was ultimately celebrated in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882.
So why is Labor Day worth celebrating? Labor Day is worth celebrating because, without the contributions of millions of workers every year, the United States would not have become the success story it is and has been for more than 200 years.
I am not sure how many conversations on the beach or at picnics and barbecues will include talking about the history or importance of Labor Day. I am guessing there will be conversations about business, getting back to work and work in general. Among the top questions asked when meeting someone or becoming reacquainted with a person is to ask “What do you do for a living?” or “How is work going?”
Ultimately, we will end up mentioning or talking about work. However, from the American-made car you may use to drive to the Labor Day gathering, to the equipment used to grill you meal, to the well-maintained professionally landscaped lawn you stand on and many of the other elements that make up your day, these items and services were all at one point or another made, handled or provided by an American worker.
So if possible, sometime during your celebration on Labor Day, raise your glass and toast those before us, those among us and those who will follow us in the workforce of America. This Labor Day let’s remember to remember that Labor Day should be a time to reflect on the value of hard work and toast those who help build businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.