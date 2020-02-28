The Linwood Panthers Junior Varsity football team is celebrating its Atlantic County Junior Football League championship in style, thanks to a donation from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm. In addition to serving as a team sponsor throughout the season, DJD purchased customized championship sweatshirts for the players and coaches. “The players and coaches worked hard, and their effort paid off,” said Michael Gibson, a partner at DJD. “We were happy to give them special mementos of their championship season.” For more information on the Linwood Panthers football team, see LinwoodPanthers.org. For more information on the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, see djd.law.
Law firm helps Linwood Panthers JV football team celebrate championship
- Submitted by Tracey Wiser WiserLink Advertising and PR
