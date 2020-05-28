I AM TICKED OFF and I WANT TO KNOW WHY ...
The golf club’s grounds-keeping department continues to forget to mow the areas outside the post and rail fence. There are trees that came down during storms. Two that were uprooted and leaning on another tree (Dogwood and S. Laurel) were finally taken down by a tree service. The rest are still leaning and waiting to come crashing down during another wind storm. Limbs and branches from downed trees still remain along the streets. Add them to the weeds and tall grass and it makes for one pitiful-looking area. Why do the residents living around the golf course have to deal with this neglect? Some get so fed up with looking at weeds, they mow the area in front of their houses and even spray weed killer. That just isn’t right. Why doesn’t the city cite the club and fine them? I want to know why.
School taxes are going UP. If schools have been closed for several months, there should be a nice surplus since heat, AC, and electricity were used at a minimum. If the enrollment is decreasing, then the budget should be decreasing. If there are fewer students, then some staff has to go. Why are we stuck with paying for new band uniforms? What happened to fund drives where kids who wanted to participate in activities had to buy their own uniforms? If Somers Point has the fewest students attending Mainland, why are we paying so much more? I live on Social Security. If there’s a cost of living increase, I don’t get to see it because Medicare takes it away. My wallet keeps getting screwed. Is anyone going to come and help me pay for a new roof or increasing costs for food and utilities? Nope. Yet, Mainland thinks it’s okay for us to keep forking money over to them. I want to know why.
Let’s move on to the Somers Point Public Works Department. Who is supposed to pick up branches and shrubs? The pile of branches outside our house has been there for weeks — all storm related. Neighbors have had buckets with debris sitting at the curb for weeks. It’s supposed to be picked up the first full week of the month. Well, that week has come and gone two weeks ago, and all that debris is still here. I want to know why.
I believe in taking care of my property and respecting the property of others. I like living here and I enjoy going for walks through the area — just not when it’s a jungle out there.
Complacency doesn’t get things done. If anything, it lets problems fester and just get worse. This is our neighborhood. We all need to care about it and take care of it. Please, don’t forget your bag when walking Fido. **** happens, and it needs to be picked up. Thanks!
