O.K. I was wrong—grievously wrong.
Two years ago I heard that Longport wanted to sever its relationship with the County and run its own library.
My view: It’s not broken, don’t fix it!
The mayor spoke vaguely of cost savings.
My view: Effectiveness before efficiency.
Now, after thoroughly testing the new facility, its personnel, policies, and services, for well over a hundred hours on-site, I’ve reached a firm conclusion:
I can’t imagine a friendlier, more helpful, creative and supportive community library for Longport.
Ricky Gerhardt is an extra-ordinary, caring, creative, hardworking librarian who continually pulls great new ideas out of his hat. [What’s a best-selling author doing here? Mobile hotspots for loan? Internet Gazebos? Free Roku? Games, lessons, quilting, movie nights, tech help, museum passes, prizes, a new catalog system?]
His hand-picked, dedicated staff, particularly, Robin & Stephanie, are always warmly welcoming and instantly ‘at your service.’
So I thank the mayor and the library board for their foresight, leadership and effective execution in taking our community beyond being the Best Port…to having the Best Library for the Best Port.
Walter M. Mathews
Longport