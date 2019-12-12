LINWOOD — It was a joyous event as Mayor Rick DePamphilis flipped the switch at the Linwood Arboretum and ushered in the holidays at the annual Christmas tree lighting. The mayor has been lighting up the city holiday tree for the past 17 years, and Dec. 3 was his last official light up as his term ends Dec. 31.
The Linwood Arboretum is holiday central, and the two-day tree lighting events brought hundreds together to ice skate minus the ice, jump inside a snow globe, take a carriage ride or a train, experience snow, enjoy music, sip some hot chocolate or maybe visit with Santa. Thanks to the Linwood Volunteer Fire Department, Santa had a great ride to the Linwood Arboretum and was led in by the New Jersey champion Mainland Mustang Marching Band.
The trees twinkle with what are now up to 60,000 lights in the city, according to Tim Longnecker of the Linwood Board of Recreation, the group that puts all of the tree lighting events together. The trees will be lit nightly through the holidays.
