LINWOOD — Arboretum volunteers along with many dedicated gardeners made their way around the paths and gardens Sunday morning to help celebrate the decade since the Linwood Arboretum first opened in 2009. The visitors also heard about the “Space Tree” that was dedicated Sunday to the crew of the space shuttle Columbia.
Guests walked down the paths, remarking on the colors, textures and varieties of plants and trees that make up the Linwood Arboretum. Few could imagine what this beautiful triangle looked like before it was reborn into a living garden for everyone to enjoy. It is on the site of a former utility substation that sat inside a rusted cyclone fence. With help from Atlantic County open space funding, the support of Linwood City Council and a committee spearheaded by horticulturist, author and Stockton professor Allen Lacy, architect Dortje Schipper Fenwick and George Butrus, they started a project that has become a hidden gem in the center of Linwood.
Nationally recognized, the Linwood Arboretum attracts members and friends from around the region.
“There is something blooming 365 days a year,” said arboretum volunteer Lori Butrus as she escorted a group through the bog and outdoor classroom area.
Ellen Kelley, of Linwood, chairs the membership committee at the Linwood Arboretum. “I have been here since the arboretum first opened, and I think it is such a special place. I have done just about every job over the years, and now I am hoping to build up our membership,” Kelley said.
Josh Balcova, of Galloway Township, a student at Stockton University and a member of the Jersey Devil Garden Club, gave an impromptu lecture on carnivorous native New Jersey plants. He said he became interested in the Venus flytrap and American pitcher plant that swallowed a bee that came a little too close, much to the delight of visitors.
George Butrus relayed the story of how the Space Tree found a home in Linwood. One of just a handful in the state, the seeds for the Eastern White Pine were on the space shuttle Columbia in 1997 when it was launched. “They wanted to study the effects of weightlessness on the seeds of the Eastern White Pine. According to the information given, those seeds germinated in half the time White Pine seeds do on Earth,” Butrus said. He was at an event where a raffle was held for the seeds. “I won the raffle and brought the tree here, so this is a really special tree and it traveled 1.5 million miles in space before it arrived in Linwood.” He unveiled the plaque dedicating the tree to the seven astronauts who lost their lives Feb. 1, 2003, when the Columbia exploded.
The walk-through of the arboretum included stops at trees dedicated along the way as well as plans that include expansion along the bike path and the creation of a linear garden with beautiful trees and plants for the community to enjoy. It has become a meeting place in the city and is home for the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, complete with carriage rides and visits with Santa.
A speaker from the Rutgers Extension Master Gardeners discussing successful fall gardening capped off the celebration, planned this year for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Volunteers meet every Thursday, weather dependent, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to do whatever is needed. For more information see linwoodarboretum.org and follow them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.