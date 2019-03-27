Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Linwood budget plan would give taxpayers a slight decrease in taxes

Lin CC reorg (3).JPG

Linwood Mayor Rick DePamphilis swears in Councilman at Large Darren Matik Jan. 5, 2018, while his wife, Brett Matik, holds the Bible.

 Suzanne Marino

LINWOOD — City Council introduced the municipal budget at the March 13 meeting. The $12,853,715 spending plan is $124,571 lower than the 2018 budget and calls for $8.7 million to be raised by the local purpose tax.

As presented by Deputy Mayor Darren Matik and Chief Financial Officer Anthony Strazzeri, the budget calls for a 1.4 cent increase in the local purpose tax per $100 of assessed property value but that increase is countered by a 1.6 cent decrease in the local debt tax rate. The end result is that Linwood residents will see a modest decrease in their local taxes in 2019.

With the decrease, a homeowner whose property is assessed at $100,000 will see a drop in their city taxes of $2.14 annually. A home assessed at $250,000 will see a drop of $5.35 a year.

Matik said municipal taxes are only a small portion, 26 percent, of residents’ taxes but that is the only piece of the pie that local lawmakers are able to control. The balance of the tax bill is 21 percent to the regional school district and 14 percent to Atlantic County, while the Linwood School District debt and the Linwood library tax each account for another one percent and the largest portion, 37 percent, of local taxes go to support the Linwood School District. “We can only control our own expenses in the city,” Matik said.

The costs that increased in this year’s municipal budget include $70,550 for buildings and grounds. Required costs, including pension obligations, are up $50,933 over last year, and the city’s debt service increased $95,854. The Linwood capital budget is a fraction of what it was the previous year at $180,000 this year, and that is earmarked for the purchase of police cars and other equipment. In 2018 Linwood was in the middle of an aggressive street repaving project that dovetailed with the gas company installing new lines in town and the capital budget was $1.5 million. But as Matik explained, the city now has newly paved streets and they will not need repaving for years.

The Police Department operating budget is $137,865 for 2019, an increase of $8,000 over last year. Salary and wages in the department are up $198,179 over 2018. Public Works had a $7,000 increase in its operating budget and a drop of $9,000 in salary and wages. The Fire Department has a $5,000 increase in the operating budget for the year and a $600 increase in salary and wages. The city’s construction department saw a considerable drop, with a $2,250 decrease in its operating budget over last year and a $36,000 drop in salary and wages. That drop is due to a retirement and the position not being filled.

The deputy mayor said that while the city is shaving dollars to keep costs in check, successful tax appeals filed by property owners and the decrease in Linwood’s ratable base continue to erode the budget. While the number of appeals is slowing, with 160 successful tax appeals in 2018, that number results in $11,446,500 in lost ratables and equals $366,440 in lost revenue to the city. Matik explained that figure equals a 1.1 cent tax-rate increase. (There were 232 successful tax appeals in 2017 on top of 294 in 2016, totaling a ratable drop of $35,026,500 and lost revenue to city coffers equaling $1,072,208)

Matik said the city continues to be fiscally responsible and looking for ways to cut the budget. The city has privatized landscaping, which resulted in a large savings and frees up public works employees to do other needed work across the city. Savings were mad in health benefits as the city moved from Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Aetna. The city will also realize a significant savings for emergency services of $164,920 over last year.

The pubic hearing on the budget is Wednesday, April 24, following the 6 p.m. City Council caucus meeting. See city website, linwoodcity.org, for more information.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.