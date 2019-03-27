Linwood budget plan would give taxpayers a slight decrease in taxes

LINWOOD — City Council introduced the municipal budget at the March 13 meeting. The $12,853,715 spending plan is $124,571 lower than the 2018 budget and calls for $8.7 million to be raised by the local purpose tax.
As presented by Deputy Mayor Darren Matik and Chief Financial Officer Anthony Strazzeri, the budget calls for a 1.4 cent increase in the local purpose tax per $100 of assessed property value but that increase is countered by a 1.6 cent decrease in the local debt tax rate. The end result is that Linwood residents will see a modest decrease in their local taxes in 2019.
With the decrease, a homeowner whose property is assessed at $100,000 will see a drop in their city taxes of $2.14 annually. A home assessed at $250,000 will see a drop of $5.35 a year.
Matik said municipal taxes are only a small portion, 26 percent, of residents’ taxes but that is the only piece of the pie that local lawmakers are able to control. The balance of the tax bill is 21 percent to the regional school district and 14 percent to Atlantic County, while the Linwood School District debt and the Linwood library tax each account for another one percent and the largest portion, 37 percent, of local taxes go to support the Linwood School District. “We can only control our own expenses in the city,” Matik said.
The costs that increased in this year’s municipal budget include $70,550 for buildings and grounds. Required costs, including pension obligations, are up $50,933 over last year, and the city’s debt service increased $95,854. The Linwood capital budget is a fraction of what it was the previous year at $180,000 this year, and that is earmarked for the purchase of police cars and other equipment. In 2018 Linwood was in the middle of an aggressive street repaving project that dovetailed with the gas company installing new lines in town and the capital budget was $1.5 million. But as Matik explained, the city now has newly paved streets and they will not need repaving for years.
The Police Department operating budget is $137,865 for 2019, an increase of $8,000 over last year. Salary and wages in the department are up $198,179 over 2018. Public Works had a $7,000 increase in its operating budget and a drop of $9,000 in salary and wages. The Fire Department has a $5,000 increase in the operating budget for the year and a $600 increase in salary and wages. The city’s construction department saw a considerable drop, with a $2,250 decrease in its operating budget over last year and a $36,000 drop in salary and wages. That drop is due to a retirement and the position not being filled.
The deputy mayor said that while the city is shaving dollars to keep costs in check, successful tax appeals filed by property owners and the decrease in Linwood’s ratable base continue to erode the budget. While the number of appeals is slowing, with 160 successful tax appeals in 2018, that number results in $11,446,500 in lost ratables and equals $366,440 in lost revenue to the city. Matik explained that figure equals a 1.1 cent tax-rate increase. (There were 232 successful tax appeals in 2017 on top of 294 in 2016, totaling a ratable drop of $35,026,500 and lost revenue to city coffers equaling $1,072,208)
Matik said the city continues to be fiscally responsible and looking for ways to cut the budget. The city has privatized landscaping, which resulted in a large savings and frees up public works employees to do other needed work across the city. Savings were mad in health benefits as the city moved from Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Aetna. The city will also realize a significant savings for emergency services of $164,920 over last year.
The pubic hearing on the budget is Wednesday, April 24, following the 6 p.m. City Council caucus meeting. See city website, linwoodcity.org, for more information.