LINWOOD — After months of comments by residents for and against the idea of building a skate park in Linwood, City Council at their September 25 meeting was unanimous in voting against moving forward with the park.
Two weeks ago, Council was deeply divided on whether adding a skate park would enhance the city’s recreation options without having a major financial impact. The Neighborhood Services Committee submitted their report to Council at their September 13 meeting recommending the city not move forward with any plans for a skate park.
Several City Council members had more questions following the meeting. After all City Council members reviewed the findings of the Neighborhood Services Committee report that included cost and estimates for manning the park with a monitor, all voted in favor of accepting the committee’s report to drop any skate park plans.
To give the skate park plans some perspective, Mayor Rick DePamphilis said this was the third time in his 18 years as mayor that Linwood City Council has looked into a skate park in the city. This time around, a skate park committee was formed in March 2018 with residents that are passionate about skateboarding. Since that time, residents have come before council with comments both pro and con. The Neighborhood Services Committee was formed earlier this year and charged with investigating all prospects. This includes checking with municipalities that have skate parks or who have had and closed them. They also checked with police, the Joint Insurance Fund representative and residents.
Neighborhood Services Committee Chairman June Byrnes said in her report to City Council, “The Committee of three does not recommend a skateboard park to City Council. There are more pressing needs at this time in the city. Beyond the construction of the skate park at approximately $40-$45 per sq. ft, also considered is the cost for fencing, maintenance, proper drainage, and field preparations, lighting and the possibility of needing a paid attendant at the park. Linwood Police Chief Doug Carman and Capt. John Hamilton both agreed they were not in favor of a skateboard park, but if the city did choose to move forward, their recommendation was for an attendant at the park when it would be open."
City Council President, Ralph Paolone who was a member of the Neighborhood Services Committee and had voted in favor of the skate park, said that while he felt they could put in a “decent bowl” for $100,000, it was the additional costs that changed his vote. “It would cost us $30,000-$40,000 just for an attendant for the park. There are no grants for that, there is no way for the city to absorb that cost,” said Paolone.
Fellow members of City Council echoed the same sentiments. Councilwoman Stacy DeDomenicis finished up by saying, “This decision to not move forward with a skate park has absolutely nothing to do with the residents who enjoy skateboarding. This is strictly a financial decision. With so many pressing expenses in the city like sewer repairs we can not spend money for a park.”
Councilman Eric Ford was not present at the meeting. He was in favor of the park at the prior Council meeting, asking for more information.
After hearing the information on the full cost of the skate park, he said in a message with Paolone, “It is a good idea, but not feasible without the money to pay for it.”
