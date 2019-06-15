You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point
'He's just always up for it'

Linwood family of six kids celebrate their father

LINWOOD — Jim Wurzer has some hidden reserve of energy.

The 52-year-old spends his days as a radiation oncologist and the medical director of the oncology program at AtlantiCare. 

It's a stressful job that often requires him to deliver bad news. But he returns home every day and gives his undivided attention to two elementary schoolers, two middle schoolers and two high schoolers, said his wife of 20 years, Sara, a pediatrician.

But on Father's Day, their six kids — Grace, 17; James, 16; John, 14; Claire, 13; Mark, 10; and Jane, 6 — turn their attention to him.

It's about Jim. And every dad, pop and Old Man.

It's a chance to relax and reflect and be appreciative.

This year's different for the Wurzers. Their eldest, Grace, is a junior at Mainland Regional High School looking at colleges. This could be one of their last Father's Days together.

"It's becoming a little more like, 'Will she even be here for the next Father's Day?'" Sara said. "She'll be going away."

Jim said Grace is trying to figure out what sort of college experience she wants. They just want her to be within three hours' driving distance.

For now, they're savoring their time together. 

"We know eventually they will be up and out," Sara said. "So I think, as they're getting older, it's becoming a little more poignant that they're all together (with us)."

On Sunday, the family will attend Central United Methodist Church in Linwood before brunch at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield and a visit to Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township.

Father's Day at their house is "a little bit bigger than I think some. I think sometimes Father's Day is sort of like an afterthought," Jim said. "It pales in comparison to Mother's Day. I think my wife and kids kind of go out of their way to make it a special day."

Over the years — like many parents — Jim has accumulated a collection of homemade cards.

"I have so many of them now ... I just can't bear to throw out things that they've made for me," Jim said.

They have a lot to celebrate. What sticks out to Sara most about Jim as a dad is his endless reserve of energy.

"He's just always up for it. Much more than I am," Sara said, laughing.

When he comes home from work, 6-year-old Jane runs the 30 feet from the dining room to her dad. And inevitably, Sara said, he's in his work clothes until late.

Jim said it's like "Christmas morning" every time.

"She's got me wrapped around her finger," he said of Jane.

It's not just Jane either.

Grace called her dad "really committed."

"He works a lot, and then he comes home and he doesn't take a break and he spends time with all of us. And there's never any of us that ever feel like we're not getting enough attention," Grace said as Jim sat with her younger siblings on the carpet playing a board game.

He doesn't think twice about whether he's stressed or tired from work.

"Deep down, I know they're gonna grow up and we're not always gonna have those kind of moments together," Jim said. "I just don't want to miss it. I want to be present when I'm with them."

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.