Linwood family of six kids celebrate their father

LINWOOD — Jim Wurzer has some hidden reserve of energy.
The 52-year-old spends his days as a radiation oncologist and the medical director of the oncology program at AtlantiCare.
It's a stressful job that often requires him to deliver bad news. But he returns home every day and gives his undivided attention to two elementary schoolers, two middle schoolers and two high schoolers, said his wife of 20 years, Sara, a pediatrician.
But on Father's Day, their six kids — Grace, 17; James, 16; John, 14; Claire, 13; Mark, 10; and Jane, 6 — turn their attention to him.
It's about Jim. And every dad, pop and Old Man.
It's a chance to relax and reflect and be appreciative.
This year's different for the Wurzers. Their eldest, Grace, is a junior at Mainland Regional High School looking at colleges. This could be one of their last Father's Days together.
"It's becoming a little more like, 'Will she even be here for the next Father's Day?'" Sara said. "She'll be going away."
Jim said Grace is trying to figure out what sort of college experience she wants. They just want her to be within three hours' driving distance.
For now, they're savoring their time together.
"We know eventually they will be up and out," Sara said. "So I think, as they're getting older, it's becoming a little more poignant that they're all together (with us)."
On Sunday, the family will attend Central United Methodist Church in Linwood before brunch at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield and a visit to Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township.
Father's Day at their house is "a little bit bigger than I think some. I think sometimes Father's Day is sort of like an afterthought," Jim said. "It pales in comparison to Mother's Day. I think my wife and kids kind of go out of their way to make it a special day."
Over the years — like many parents — Jim has accumulated a collection of homemade cards.
"I have so many of them now ... I just can't bear to throw out things that they've made for me," Jim said.
They have a lot to celebrate. What sticks out to Sara most about Jim as a dad is his endless reserve of energy.
"He's just always up for it. Much more than I am," Sara said, laughing.
When he comes home from work, 6-year-old Jane runs the 30 feet from the dining room to her dad. And inevitably, Sara said, he's in his work clothes until late.
Jim said it's like "Christmas morning" every time.
"She's got me wrapped around her finger," he said of Jane.
It's not just Jane either.
Grace called her dad "really committed."
"He works a lot, and then he comes home and he doesn't take a break and he spends time with all of us. And there's never any of us that ever feel like we're not getting enough attention," Grace said as Jim sat with her younger siblings on the carpet playing a board game.
He doesn't think twice about whether he's stressed or tired from work.
"Deep down, I know they're gonna grow up and we're not always gonna have those kind of moments together," Jim said. "I just don't want to miss it. I want to be present when I'm with them."