Linwood firm offers free Medicare seminars

LINWOOD — Hafetz and Associates will present free Medicare seminars 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 30.
The seminar will discuss the basic parts of Medicare including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans and supplemental plan coverage. Following each seminar will be a question and answer session, as well as private consultations with Hafetz Medicare representatives.
This is an opportunity to ensure that everyone is knowledgeable about their Medicare plans and benefits. Please RSVP to Amanda Reese by calling 609-872-0001, ext. 107, or email areese@srhafetz.com
Both seminars will take place at Hafetz and Associates, 609 New Road.