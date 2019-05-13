You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Linwood library events

LINWOOD — The city library has a variety of events planned in upcoming weeks. The library is at 301 Davis Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-926-7991.

Tuesday, May 21: Furry Buddies Reading Program will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m. Children ages 5 and older are invited to come read aloud to service dogs Erin and Kody, who love to hear stories. This program regularly runs the first and third Tuesdays of each month, but this month it will only take place on the third Tuesday.

Thursday, May 23: Car Maintenance 101 will be held 4 p.m. in the Linwood Public Library parking lot. Linwood Gulf owner Brian McNellis will teach all drivers in attendance the basics of car maintenance, including how to change a tire. You must possess a current New Jersey driver's permit or license to attend.

Tuesday, May 28: Books with Blue (and a craft, too!) will take place 3:30-4:40 p.m. Held the fourth Tuesday of every month, this program is for children ages 5 and older. Come for a themed storytime with a Linwood police officer and a craft with youth librarian Ariel. Parents are encouraged to stay and participate, too. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Call to register. This program alternates between the Police and Fire department. Read with Red will be on the fourth Tuesday of June.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.