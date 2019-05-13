Linwood library events

LINWOOD — The city library has a variety of events planned in upcoming weeks. The library is at 301 Davis Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-926-7991.
Tuesday, May 21: Furry Buddies Reading Program will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m. Children ages 5 and older are invited to come read aloud to service dogs Erin and Kody, who love to hear stories. This program regularly runs the first and third Tuesdays of each month, but this month it will only take place on the third Tuesday.
Thursday, May 23: Car Maintenance 101 will be held 4 p.m. in the Linwood Public Library parking lot. Linwood Gulf owner Brian McNellis will teach all drivers in attendance the basics of car maintenance, including how to change a tire. You must possess a current New Jersey driver's permit or license to attend.
Tuesday, May 28: Books with Blue (and a craft, too!) will take place 3:30-4:40 p.m. Held the fourth Tuesday of every month, this program is for children ages 5 and older. Come for a themed storytime with a Linwood police officer and a craft with youth librarian Ariel. Parents are encouraged to stay and participate, too. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Call to register. This program alternates between the Police and Fire department. Read with Red will be on the fourth Tuesday of June.