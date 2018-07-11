LINWOOD — When Maria Moss went to the Linwood Library the morning of June 12, she had no inkling when she unlocked the door that water would be running down the walls, pouring out of the light fixtures and puddling on the lower level. Public Works came and shut the water off, but the damage was done.
Since then, most of the library has been closed, the library director said.
While the adjusters and investigators determine which pipe, hose or fitting near the water heater might have been the weak link, the fact remains that water poured from the attic and inflicted a heavy dose of damage to the library.
Moss and longtime library assistant Mary Ann Branciforti said they were amazed that while the water found its way into the carpeting and under the drywall, no books or collections were damaged.
“Not even the clock on the wall had any damage. It was amazing,” said Branciforti, standing behind the circulation desk in the library, surrounded by heavy plastic where repairs are underway.
Staff have been told the damage is covered by the library’s insurance. Moss could not provide a dollar amount of the damage from the flood.
The work is continuing. Moss said a crew from Seaboard Restoration came in and brought fans, took out the damaged drywall, the wet carpeting and will do the cleanup.
“It takes longer than we like, but we do understand that everything has to happen sequentially,” said the director. “But we want our patrons to know we are working hard to get the doors open again.” Moss said the library is used multiple times every day by different groups and she feels bad that groups have been forced to scramble and find a suitable meeting location until the library reopens. Moss said they do not have an exact date when they will be able to reopen, but they are optimistic it will be before summer’s end.
In the meantime, the small staff is doing their best to accommodate patrons’ needs. Moss said they are still delivering books to shut-in patrons as they have in the past. They managed to have a very successful summer book sale with help from the Mainland Regional High School Key Club.
Because the water only affected the main portion of the library and no water damage occurred in the adjacent senior rooms, all of the library’s summer programs are up and running.
“Our wonderful Tuesday evening programs are going off with no problems,” said Moss. “And this summer we have such a great selection of programs for families to enjoy.”
Moss said they will be signing kids up for the summer reading program Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the all-purpose room, the entrance for which is around the side of the library. The theme is “reading rocks.”
July 17: Atlantic City Aquarium Touch Tank
July 24: Wilderness Skills and Survival
July 31: Patricia Shih Music
The knitting group is still meeting at the library, in the senior room. The Saturday Adult Book Club is reading “The Memory of Lemon” this month and will host visiting author Judy Fertig starting at 12:30 p.m. July 21.
Keep abreast of the developments at the Linwood Library by visiting linwoodlibrary.org.