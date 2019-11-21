LINWOOD — Being a part of the decision-making in Linwood is not just for those few who run for public office. For many, being connected to their hometown means volunteering to coach or to serve on one of the many boards or committees in the city, serving in an advisory capacity and making an impact in town.
Outgoing Mayor Rick DePamphilis has always made a point at each year’s annual reorganization meeting to thank all of the residents who give their time and their expertise to volunteer to be members of the various boards and committees in the city, saying, “Linwood runs on its volunteer’s spirit.” While there will be a new mayor in 2020, the volunteers will still be a huge part of Linwood moving forward.
Incoming Mayor Darren Matik invites that volunteer spirit to come forward ahead of the January reorganization.
“One question I get a lot when I talk to residents is, 'How can I serve on a board in town, it looks like a closed process?' I want our residents to know it is definitely not a closed process, and there may be seats on some of the boards open, and I certainly want Linwood to have a full complement of board members when they are making decisions in the city,” Matik said.
The boards and committees in Linwood are as follows:
• The Economic Development Committee (members serve three-year terms)
• Environmental Committee (three-year terms)
• Green Team (three-year terms)
• Planning Board (four-year terms for full members and 2 years for alternates)
• Recreation Board (five-year terms)
• Senior Citizen Advisory Board (three-year terms)
• Shade Tree Commission (five-year terms)
Matik requests that any Linwood resident who is interested in being a member of one of the city’s boards send or drop off a resume to City Clerk Leigh Ann Napoli at City Hall.
"I cannot promise there is a board seat for every person who submits a resume, but everyone who is interested will be considered, and their resume will be kept on file for future openings,” Matik said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.