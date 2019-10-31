The General Election is around the corner on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Aside from the regional races — county executive, Assembly and Board of Chosen Freeholders — each of the local municipalities have candidates on the ballot for mayor, city council and board of education.
There are several familiar names missing from the list of candidates running for office this election. In Linwood, longtime Mayor Rick DePamphilis chose not to seek reelection after almost 18 years at the helm of the city. In Somers Point, Councilman Dennis Tapp chose not to run for another term, leaving his seat after 12 years.
All voting locations will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Linwood
• Mayor: Republican Darren Matik is running unopposed for a four-year term.
• City Council Ward 1: Republican Stacy DeDomenicis is running unopposed.
• City Council Ward 2: Republican Brian Heun is running unopposed.
• Linwood Board of Education: Three seats are open. Running are incumbent Craig Kahn and newcomers Gina Osbeck and Holly DiLeo (two long-time BOE members, Joanne Scannell and Judd McLaughlin did not seek reelection).
• Mainland Regional Board of Education: Jeffrey Vasser, the Linwood representative on the board, is running unopposed for a full three-year term.
Linwood voting locations
• Crestlea Park Library Building, 301 Davis Ave.
• Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave.
• Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road. This is a new location. It replaces Seaview School.
• Belhaven Avenue School, 51 Belhaven Ave.
Northfield
• Mayor: Republican incumbent Erland Chau is running for a second full four-year term. Democrat Thomas Corona is challenging Chau.
• City Council Ward 1: Republican incumbent Jeffrey Lischin is seeking his third three-year term. Democrat Paul Utts is challenging Lischin.
• City Council Ward 2: Republican incumbent Greg Dewees is running for his fourth three-year term. Democrat Christine Camp Taggart is challenging Dewees.
• Northfield Board of Education: Three terms are up and there are two candidates on the ballot. Zubair Syed and Brad Levari, both incumbents, are seeking to return for another three years.
All voting in Northfield is done at the Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road.
Somers Point
• Mayor: Republican Jack Glasser is running unopposed for his fourth four-year term.
• City Council Ward 1: Republican Sean McGuigan is running unopposed for his fourth three-year term.
• City Council-Ward 2: Republican Janice Johnson is running for an unexpired two-year term.
• City Council Ward 2: Democrat Dan Myers is running for an unexpired two-year term.
• City Council Ward 2: Republican Michael Owens is running unopposed for a three-year term.
• Somers Point Board of Education: Incumbents Staci DeMattia Endicott and Jenna DeCicco are running for another three-year term. Kathy Dalton and Caroline Jacobs are not on the ballot but running write-in campaigns for the third open seat on the BOE.
• Mainland Regional Board of Education: Matthew Endicott is running unopposed for a three-year term.
Somers Point voting locations
• American Legion Hall, 733 First St.
• VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road
• Somers Point Fire Company No. 1, 447 Bethel Road
• Jordan Road School, 129 Jordan Road
• Senior Citizen Bldg., 22 Ambler Road
