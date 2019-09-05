LINWOOD — Complete Care nursing home held a big, communitywide, End of Summer Carnival in and outside the building.
The turnout was larger than expected as children enjoyed bounce houses, face painting, a dunk tank, games and a live DJ. There were hot dogs, ice cream, popcorn and plenty of candy. The group gave away prizes and raffled off two bikes, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Walk being held in October.
In addition to celebrating the community, the carnival provided school supplies to school age children, including backpacks, pencils, pencils cases and a host of other supplies.
Assemblyman John Armato and the Linwood Police and Fire departments came out to support the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.