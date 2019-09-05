LINWOOD — Complete Care nursing home held a big, communitywide, End of Summer Carnival in and outside the building.

The turnout was larger than expected as children enjoyed bounce houses, face painting, a dunk tank, games and a live DJ. There were hot dogs, ice cream, popcorn and plenty of candy. The group gave away prizes and raffled off two bikes, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Walk being held in October.

In addition to celebrating the community, the carnival provided school supplies to school age children, including backpacks, pencils, pencils cases and a host of other supplies.

Assemblyman John Armato and the Linwood Police and Fire departments came out to support the event.

