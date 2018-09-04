LINWOOD — Recently the dismantling of fence on the Babe Ruth/senior league field at All Wars Memorial Park touched off a social media debate about what may or may not be in the planning stages for the park and other recreation space around the city.
Last week, The Current sat down with City Councilman Darren Matik, Recreation Board member Tim Longnecker and City Clerk Leigh Ann Napoli to find out what is happening with the city’s recreation fields and Green Acres space. Longnecker said plans that are discussed at the Rec Board level and then brought to City Council have their genesis from suggestions residents bring to Rec Board meetings and from the different sports organizations in the city including baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse and hockey.
Matik agreed and spoke about a recreation audit conducted several years ago that examined the best and highest uses for the available fields in the city. Also factored into field usage is the number of Linwood residents/teams who use the fields.
Poplar Avenue Fields
The school district bonded for the funds to tear down the former Poplar Avenue School when they owned it. The district then turned the site along with the funds to raze it to the city, which oversaw the demolition of the building. The school was demoed in 2016 and the site leveled and seeded under budget. The balance of those funds was used to put in a walking trail around an all-purpose regulation-size soccer field currently used for the younger soccer and lacrosse teams.
Matik said the only thing left to be done at the Poplar Avenue site is some landscaping, and those plans are being drawn up by a landscape architect from City Engineer Vince Polistina’s office. Matik said that landscaping project will be paid for with the balance of the bonded funds. There are no lights planned for this field, according to the councilman.
All Wars Memorial Park
The shell path that runs from the Wabash Avenue entrance to the center of the park is proposed to be paved and brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. According to Napoli, the city has applied for a Community Block Development Grant to cover the complete cost of the project. As soon as the funds are awarded, the project will go out to bid.
The Babe Ruth/senior league field/football field
Public works crews took down the cyclone fencing that surrounded the ball field. Matik said the field has not been used by Linwood baseball teams for at least three or four years. The only use it has gotten is by several men’s leagues teams that have requested use of the field.
“We met with Linwood baseball, and they have no plans to use the field. The Linwood kids who are playing at the Babe Ruth level play with a combined team in Somers Point because we do not have the numbers to support a Linwood Babe Ruth team,” said Matik.
He explained further that during the recreation audit there were a number of issues with the field. The backstop was not high enough, and the bases were not the proper distance. The fencing around the field also needed to be replaced and the field regraded. All that work came with a price tag of $70,000-$100,000.
“If we had the numbers to support a program, if baseball said they wanted the field, we might have been open to seeing what we could do there, but it made no sense to spend tax dollars to fix a field that we are not going to use for Linwood kids to play baseball.
What is proposed for that area of the park is to remove the baseball field, the fencing and the first base dugout. The football field, also used for lacrosse, will be turned so rather than it running parallel with Wabash Avenue, it will be perpendicular. Longnecker said flipping the football field allows the baseball field that hugs the corner of the park closest to the bike path to be used as a full field and no longer share the outfield with the football field. That field will be suitable for all levels of play including coach-pitch and farm league.
T-ball will play on a separate dedicated field near the baseball building and behind the football field. Matik said the work of flipping the football field and doing some minor work at the corner baseball field as well as the T-ball field will be done by public works at no additional cost to taxpayers. The councilman said Panther football and the lacrosse association will be asked to cover the cost of reseeding the end zone and the midfield of the football field.
There are no plans to change or do any work on the Linwood Little League field.
“That Little League field is the crown jewel of the park,” said Matik. It is in great shape.
Baseball snack bar
The snack bar that sits adjacent to the Little League field was built roughly 50 years ago and needs major renovations, Matik said. The bathroom is not always working, the electrical needs major upgrades, the storage is not adequate and the upper floor where the announcer sits has never been finished.
“That building has served Little League and every person that has come to enjoy a game in the park well for all these years, but it needs replaced,” he said. “We want to put something in that will last the city another half century or beyond.
The original plans for the baseball building included two bathrooms and a fully outfitted kitchen, but the bids came in too high and have been rejected twice. Now, the plan is to scale back, have only one bathroom and the organizations that use the building will be responsible for bringing in the equipment to cook.
Soccer snack bar and building
Located in the middle of the park, the soccer building that houses a snack bar and bathrooms gets a great deal of use and has a leaking roof. The councilman said they could bring a new structure to the park and do it without really impacting residents. The plan, said Matik, is to make this building for soccer, football and lacrosse use. It will be where they store equipment and hold meetings. The city has not gone out to bid on this building.
Matik said now is a good time to make some infrastructure improvements in the city. The councilman said the city will pay off some long-term bonding from a sewer project in 2019. Bonding for the recreation infrastructure improvements would not require payment until 2020. While he said the recreation building improvements would mean an expenditure of city funds, doing so at a time when one infrastructure project bond is retired means the new one basically replaces the old one.
“Now is the time to make the improvements so that it does not impact the tax bill but it will give us buildings that will last for another 50 years,” said Matik.
South Jersey Industries Park
Along the bike path and adjacent to the Seaview School is a parcel of land referred to as the SJI park. The city is seeking state Department of Transportation funds to extend the bike path from Wabash Avenue through to The Exchange on New Road. They have not received word whether they received the funding, Napoli said.
Other ideas of how to use this roughly 6-acre parcel of land are strictly in the discussion phase.
“Every plan starts with an idea,” said Matik. “And we have talked with residents about multiple uses for this park. We talked about a skate park and we talked about a dog park, but we have absolutely no plans underway for any one use.” That parcel was purchased with Green Acres funds and is zoned for recreation and conservation use.
Longnecker said a number of residents came to the Rec Board to talk about adding a skate park in the city. He said they went to other municipalities and brought back information from there and also priced out what it might cost to install a concrete park. Other residents want us to look at the ramifications of a dog park.
“There is a lot to consider with each request, and that is what we do. We look at all of the possibilities, all the pros and all the cons. But right now, we are just talking about ideas and options to make the use of the property,” said Longnecker.
Matik added that everything the city does in terms of recreation, they look to the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund for guidance.
“We are trying constantly improve what this city has and make it a place our residents love and make it inviting to new families looking to settle in,” said Matik. “We try to enhance the city and do it by listening to what our residents have to say.”