LINWOOD — PJ Chew said his mother-in-law recently had an experience in which a kid doing wheelies on his bicycle refused to move out of the center of Poplar Avenue. When she honked her car horn, the kid cursed at her and made a rude gesture with his finger.
It’s one of many stories residents have shared recently on social media and with police regarding run-ins along the bike path with a group of boys described as roughly 12 to 14. Chew said he knows several of the kids that have been mentioned in some of the incidents around town that he said go back months.
“These kids are fine around men, they are respectful. But if they are around another kid or around a woman, they have no qualms at all to say anything,” he said, adding people are afraid of retaliation by the kids.
In response to these concerns, Capt. John Hamilton, Chief Doug Carman and others from the Police Department met last Wednesday with about 15 residents to discuss the issue.
Hamilton said Monday residents reported that kids were not moving out of the way, riding down the middle of the bike path or in the middle of the street, and when an adult would say something, the juveniles would make obscene gestures or yell rude comments. One resident alleged a juvenile shook a swing at the playground where younger children were playing.
The problem, Hamilton said, is residents never called police about the juvenile activity.
“We deal with juveniles in the community all the time. We try to contact the juveniles all the time, whether it is just to touch base, have a conversation or let them know we are around and keeping the lines of communication wide open,” said Hamilton. “But the problem is that we can’t address what we do not know is happening.”
Hamilton said Wabash Avenue and the bike path are heavily patrolled because they are the thread that connects key parts of the community such as All Wars Memorial Park, schools and churches, and they are also a great place for individuals and families to enjoy time outdoors.
“Our cops are out there,” he said, adding the department is going to continue to be visible along the bike path and in documenting incidents but otherwise it is business as usual. “People need to take ownership as well. If they see something, they need to contact the police and let us know, because without a doubt when the kids see a patrol car approaching them, they are on their best behavior.”
People are able to report incidents anonymously if they feel uncomfortable leaving their name, Hamilton said. “But if they don’t report or they wait until later to contact the department, it is often after the fact and it does not allow us to work in a timely fashion to correct the behavior.
“If they contact us, we will respond every time. This is a quality-of-life issue.”
If residents see something or have a problem with a juvenile, they should call the Police Department immediately at 609-927-5252 and if it is an emergency, then call 911 and explain the emergency to the dispatcher.