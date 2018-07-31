LINWOOD — District Superintendent Brian Pruitt was selected as the 2018 Atlantic County Superintendent of the Year by the Atlantic County Association of School Administrators. Pruitt, of Linwood, was presented a plaque at the July 25 Board of Education meeting by neighboring Northfield Superintendent Pete Bretones and interim Brigantine and former Linwood Superintendent Michelle Cappelluti.
Pruitt came to Linwood this year from Brigantine, where he had served as superintendent since 2013. He said he was honored to receive the recognition and appreciates the work that all superintendents do for their districts throughout the county and the state. He holds an undergraduate degree from The College of New Jersey and a master’s degree from Rowan University.
— Suzanne Marino