Linwood school board budget plan calls for 6.6¢ tax rate increase

LINWOOD — Property owners are going to have to dig deeper if the proposed $14.95 million school district budget introduced in March is approved by the Linwood Board of Education members at their May 1 public hearing.The spending plan calls for $12,336,561 to be raised by local purpose tax and $207,156 for school debt, which would mean an increase of 6.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value if approved. The new tax rate would be $1.328, and a home assessed at the city average of $295,000 would pay an additional $177 annually.
The budget is up 4.2 percent over the current year. Board Secretary and Business Administrator Teri Weeks said it is permissible because the district has $620,000 of banked cap from previous years budgets that it is permitted to use. Making use of that banked cap is permitted when a school district does not increase its budget the full 2 percent, which Linwood did not in past years, Weeks said. The difference between what the budget increased in a given year and that 2 percent is referred to as banked cap and it is allowable spending by the district as long as it is within a three-year window of the budget year it was approved.
Part of what is fueling the tax increase again this year for the school district, just as it did the city, is the continued drop in ratables in Linwood. In 2018, successful tax appeals eroded $11.65 million from the city’s ratable base. That drop equates to 1.5 cents of the increase. School debt accounts for another penny increase. When Linwood was a Type I school district, the debt was paid by the city and now that they are a Type II school district, that cost shifts. Weeks said that debt cost was always there, but now a portion has shifted to school district budget and a portion remains with the city.
Weeks said the district has increased costs for the 2019-20 school year due to out-of-district special education obligations. The proposed budget allows for a projected 15 percent increase in the cost of health benefits. Capital budget projects that include technology and network upgrades, security improvements and playground upgrades at Seaview School account for 1.6 percent of the school budget increase.
The budget includes the loss of one teaching position and a full-time support staff member through attrition.
The district lost $83,056 in state aid when Gov. Phil Murphy signed the new school-funding formula. “The NJ Senate-2 Bill signed into law removed the adjustment aid from Linwood and many districts across the state. The full amount of aid will be reduced through the 2024-25 school years,” Pruitt said. The district previously received $1.5 million in state aid and that amount will decrease each year so the financial road moving forward does not get any easier.
Pruitt said Linwood has joined the Support Our Schools coalition with more than 75 school districts across the state who have lost funding. The superintendent said they are pushing for a bipartisan review of the funding formula. “There are many issues looking forward, for all districts and not just those losing funding,” Pruitt said. “They are saying that some districts were underfunded previously, and while there was never any intention to hurt some school districts while granting more aid to other districts, that is what has happened. This loss is catastrophic for some districts across the state that are losing funding and the same holds true for Linwood as plans are being made for the future.”
The public hearing on the proposed budget is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Belhaven Middle School.