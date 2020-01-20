FinsUpWingsUp for 2020! The end of January may be near. The halfway point of the school year may only be a few days away. But the Linwood Schools are off to an incredible start in 2020! Within the first few weeks since the start of the new year, our students, staff and administrative teams have been working with 2020 vision (Yes, I just did that ) and keeping our focus on the goals of our district. Embedded in our new Strategic Plan, our focus on communication, curriculum and instruction, social and emotional learning, and enriching experiences for students has excelled. Take a look at a few of the highlights for our Falcon and Dolphin Families.
As part of our community outreach, our Administrative Team presented a Parent Tech Night on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The focus of the evening was to showcase and inform parents about some of our new initiatives for the current year and provide a backdrop for their implementation, successes to this point and future planning. Supervisor of Technology Frank Pileiro presented on OnCourse, which is the district’s new student information system. He gave parents a walkthrough of the platform using a student’s account. Parents were able to view how to check absences, grades, schedules and homework, and were informed about some of the bells and whistles the program provides on the backend for staff and administrators — lesson planner, reporting and more. Jennifer Luff, Belhaven principal, presented on STOPIT — our new app for Belhaven students to anonymously report any incident of concern, including bullying, self-harm, harassment etc. This system is used in schools throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties, and parents received information about its use. Finally, Curriculum Supervisor Nicole Sapello presented on the district assessment tool Linkit! Parents received an insider view on what the assessment looks like for students, how students log on, and information about how Linkit! assessments are used by teachers and administration to inform instruction. This night was another way for our Admin Team to communicate with parents all of the great opportunities we have here at Linwood Schools!
Speaking of great opportunities: Belhaven and Seaview teamed up before the holidays to donate items to the veterans home in Vineland. Seaview’s Veteran’s Day assembly kicked off a monthlong drive for items for the veterans. Students and families donated needed items such as batteries, toiletry items and gift cards. In coordination, Jennifer Parmelee and her Belhaven classes jumped in and helped the donation drive as well. Through an LEF grant, her students were able to make blankets once again this year and donate their homemade blankets to the veterans. Great collaborative effort from both schools!
Both schools will be collaborating in the future as well through the district’s LORE Program. LORE — Love Of Reading — is to begin at Seaview by the end of the month. Belhaven and Seaview are teaming up to offer this club to our students. Targeted students in first and second grades will have the opportunity to read on Friday afternoons with their Belhaven reading mentors! Several eighth-grade students will travel to Seaview and model fluent reading. It is these types of mentorships and school connections that make Linwood a truly special learning environment. Not only will this activity model appropriate reading for students, but it will also form connections between our students. We are looking forward to watching the relationships with our Seaview and Belhaven students grow!
So how can we share the connections of the love of reading and enriching activities even further? Through the creativity of our staff, Jennifer Bernardini and Jamie Hiltwine, and with the support of another LEF grant, the Little Library is in place. If you’re driving down Belhaven Avenue, be sure to check out the newly installed “Little Library” right outside of our fifth-grade wing. Our fifth-grade teachers had their idea funded by the LEF and everything is in place. The Little Library offers an opportunity for students to grab a book or leave a book at any time!
It doesn’t stop there! There’s so much more to share and showcase about our students and staff and the amazing work they are doing in our schools. Check back next month for more from Linwood. And as always, join us throughout the year and get to know more about us and the work that our students and staff are committed to each day. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @linwoodschools. #FinsUpWingsUp
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.