It is crazy to say, but we are more than halfway through this school year! But there is no midyear lull at Seaview Elementary School and Belhaven Middle School. The weather has been generally mild, but the action remains hot in our schools with student recognition, schoolwide activities and more. We are more than proud of our students and staff and are pleased to share these highlights with our Linwood Schools Community. Enjoy …
Each year, students from across South Jersey are selected through an audition process to be a part of the All South Jersey Band. This year we had ELEVEN students selected for All South Jersey Band! That’s right — eleven! The students were selected after their audition earlier this year, which is challenging and has high expectations for performance. Our Belhaven Falcons who were selected are Arjun Appel, tenor sax; Isabella D’Agostino, piccolo, flute, and alto sax; Ella Gurwicz, French horn; Christina Htay, oboe; Michael Liang, baritone horn; Keegan Miller, clarinet; Ethan Mitnick, trumpet; Elizabeth Ong, flute; Jack Roscoe, clarinet; Cassidy Rubinfine, French horn; and Derrick Wang, trumpet. Nancy Robinson has done a wonderful job preparing these students over the years for this showcase event for which they were selected. But keep in mind that Belhaven has had at least one student selected to this prestigious program every year since 1979! It’s a fabulous accomplishment for our students, and we wish them all the best in their performance. We are proud of you. #WingsUp for these Belhaven musicians!
Keep those #WingsUp for some of our other Belhaven students in the area of innovation. Our STEAM Club Innovators group applied to the New Jersey School Boards Association and the U.S. Army to compete in the 2020 STEAM TANK Challenge. Congratulations on their selection to participate! The four students who led this project are Christina Htay, Hana Saloum, Joey McCabe and Aniya McCabe. The students will be creating an app for any device that will teach young children the procedure for performing hands-on CPR. The app will resemble a gaming interface to make this very important procedure a fun learning experience. Since many elementary-level as well as middle school-level children may not know the proper procedure in an emergency situation, this app will allow them to learn lifesaving skills in a setting that is fun, quickly accessible and retainable. Thank you to Abigail Sweeney, our engineering and design teacher, who facilitates the STEAM Club Innovators program. Good luck at the regional competition in March! #WingsUp for these innovators!
As students continue their work in the area of related arts through music and academics in STEAM, our schools have continued their focus on social and emotional learning as well. In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day, both schools celebrated with events during the week of Feb. 11. Students wore red to show they were “Red”y to Be Kind, and other efforts were made during the week to focus on the power of kindness. At Seaview, certain students were selected as kindness ambassadors and were delegated the task of completing random acts of kindness all day. Every student in the school filled out their own piece of confetti to show how to be kind. The confetti will now be displayed around the school as a daily reminder to “Throw Kindness Like Confetti.” At Belhaven, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, we held the Halfway-There Pep Rally. Students were recognized for their academic success, club and activity participation, and overall awesomeness! Students participated in team challenges for the Renaissance Theme for the year, and they received their team color shirts that have the “First, Think. Second, Believe. Third, Dream. And Finally, Dare” theme on them. It was an exciting event with a video montage of highlights from the first half of the year as well.
It's been an exciting month in the Linwood schools. Remember, please join us throughout the year and get to know more about our schools and the work that our students and staff are committed to each day. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @linwoodschools. #FinsUpWingsUp
