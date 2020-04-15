LINWOOD — John Hamilton is no stranger to residents of Linwood. A member of the Linwood Police Department for 23 years, Hamilton was sworn in April 1 as the new chief of police in Linwood.
Over his 23 years in the department, Hamilton has served the residents of Linwood in every capacity with the police department: in traffic, as a detective, sergeant, captain and now chief. He took the reins of the 20-man department from former Chief Doug Carman, whose retirement was effective March 31 after 25 years on the job.
“Due to the pandemic, we really did not have any fanfare with the swearing in,” Hamilton said. “This is really unprecedented times, and we are doing our best.” The chief said it is different in light of COVID-19 because the officers have a limited amount of personal protective equipment available, and they are still doing their job while taking care of themselves to not get sick or get fellow officers sick.
Also sworn in at the April 1 City Council meeting was Jason Weber, who moves from lieutenant to captain. Weber, a veteran of the department, has served in many capacities in Linwood, including patrol, traffic and DARE officer early in his career.
Hamilton went from $122,731 as captain to $135,004 as chief, a 10% increase. Weber went from $117,316 as lieutenant to $122,731 as captain, a contractual increase.
