The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Little League honors fallen firefighter

Dempsey Memorial

The Atlantic County Outlaws and South Jersey Sandsharks 9U baseball teams played in the Natalie Dempsey Memorial Baseball Championship Game.

 Juled Photography, Northfield / submitted

NORTHFIELD — On Saturday, June 1, the Atlantic County Outlaws hosted the South Jersey Sandsharks in the first annual Natalie Dempsey Memorial Baseball Championship Game, sponsored by D’Arcy Johnson Day Lawyers.

The cross county rivals, the AC Outlaws and SJ Sandsharks 9U baseball teams, came together to help their teammates, Liam Schulingkamp of the Outlaws and Tanner Brenner of the Sandsharks, honor their cousin and fallen firefighter Natalie Dempsey, who died Christmas morning as she was answering a fire call. Dempsey, 21, was the vice president of Mizpah Fire Company 18-2. 

A spaghetti dinner, sponsored by Alexander Fine Design Co., took place following the ballgame.

With the help of many businesses in Atlantic County, the boys were able to make several donation.

The first one in Dempsey’s name went to Protecting K9 Heroes, an organization that fits police dogs with protective vests.

Natalie’s ultimate goal was to become a police officer and K9 handler.

The protective vest donated is going to the Linwood Police Department and K9 Chaos.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County is another organization for which Dempsey spent a lot of time volunteering. Another portion of the donations and spaghetti dinner proceeds was donated to the Humane Society of Atlantic County in Dempsey’s name.

Last but not least, the remaining balance was donated to the Mizpah 18-2 Fire Company.

Next season, plans call for this to turn into an Invitational Tournament featuring the Outlaws and Sandsharks and two other top teams in the 10U Tri-State Elite league.  Organizers hope to expand so that the tournament will have 16 teams in the future.

