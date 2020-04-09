NORTHFIELD — The books on the shelf of the little library at Broad Street and Roosevelt Avenue have now given way to pasta, beans, ramen noodles and other nonperishable items.
Allie Wilson and her kids erected a little library on their corner less than a year ago.
“I saw the two little libraries that were put up along the bike path and loved the idea of sharing books and making connections in our community,” said Wilson. “But coronavirus has really changed so many things we decided we could do more with our little library.”
After about nine months of people borrowing and lending books in the little library, best sellers of the literary world are replaced with best sellers at the supermarket: pasta, canned fruit, toilet paper, protein bars and ramen noodles. “We live in a wonderful neighborhood. Some of our neighbors might feel uncomfortable going to a supermarket right now and would not ask someone to pick up items they need. I would hope they would just come down and open the door and take the item or items they need. If our little pantry is able to help them get through this in some way my kids and I as well as my neighbor Leslie Dabundo who helped me with this will be very happy,” said Wilson. “That is what community is all about, helping your neighbors when you can.”
Wilson’s children, 6-year-old Henry and 9-year-old Norah are excited about the little pantry and have done a little decorating attract attention. They have hung pictures of rainbows along the front of the Wilson home and helped their mom pack the pantry.
Wilson said that she and her neighbor provided the food for the pantry and will continue to do so but said if anyone would like to donate items to the pantry that would be welcome as well. They can leave the items on the front porch of the Roosevelt and Broad street home and Wilson will fill in as items are removed.
“I don’t work in a hospital, and I can not help people there but I can help in my neighborhood,” Wilson said. “I think everyone has the chance to do something positive and to help their neighbors, and it is a good lesson to teach the children as well.”
