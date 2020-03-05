When three business groups announced their joint business mixer, scheduled for Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point for March 11, I was looking forward to the networking event that will combine members of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the Cape May County Chamber and the Somers Point Business Association. I have attended and participated in this annual event each year. I am an active attendee and supporter of all three groups, therefore this is a great way to see many business acquaintances and of course meet new business people in the regional community. This event is a “must attend” for business people and is on my calendar due to its size and scope covering the multiple business groups and southeastern New Jersey region.
For a business column, like “Business Currents,” this would be a good story to write about and cover; however you are reading “Listen Up,” correct? So this is the point in the story where it takes on a musical spin. When I was checking my events calendar on my social media, I noticed that one of my favorite bands, The Liberi, a reggae rock band, were scheduled to play March 11 in Somers Point. I thought it would be easy for me to go to the show after the mixer ended. I checked the venue where The Liberi were playing and it was — Josie Kelly’s Public House. How convenient and coincidental!
Actually, I caught up earlier this week with Kathleen and Dermot Lloyd of Josie Kelly’s, and they said the booking of The Liberi was more than just coincidental. The booking of the band with a 7 p.m. start was strategic and designed to allow business mixer attendees to enjoy the music during and after the business event ends at 8 p.m. This is a great way to combine two of my passions that are also shared with so many individuals that I interact with regularly. Business and music are a great pairing, an event like the one that will happen on the evening of March 11 gives us all the opportunity to combine our passion for music with our given professions and networking.
All three business groups are active catalysts of commerce that support their members and the geographic areas they cover. When I write about and talk about “working together,” this joint mixer is a great example of those words in action. Good ideas have the ability to become great ideas when people come together. In my world, when you add live music to the mix, events like these get even better.
If you have not yet heard The Liberi live, Listen Up! Here is what you need to know:
The Liberi (pronounced LῘB-ER-Ῑ) is a band made up of four men whose musical skills and lifestyles seem to gel perfectly. The backstories and the formation of the band are as interesting as the band name.
• The band: The Liberi is made up of lead singer and guitarist PJ Polinski, bassist Steve Morrison, drummer Tom Sullivan and guitarist Brian Flanigan.
• The brief backstory: The band formation follows a “surf, music, friends” formula. Polinksi, Morrison and Sullivan were connected at early ages as part of the island surf culture in Downbeach. Over ten years ago, lyricist Polinksi and Morrison started playing a few acoustic sets around the area. After a series of events that led to the availability of Sullivan to join the band, the duo asked Sullivan to bring his drum beats into the mix. Sullivan worked with Flanagan as part of their day jobs and the two bonded over a shared interest in playing music. Sullivan asked Flanagan to open for The Liberi and a few gigs later Flanagan was asked to join the band. The bandmates describe the creation of the band as organic and call the collaborative approach to creating new music with Polinski’s lyrics a “perfect fit.”
• The music: While reggae rock may be the official term to describe the band's genre of choice, after listening to both their live and recorded music (available on iTunes, Pandora and Spotify), the style of The Liberi’s offerings seems to push beyond that music category. The development of the original music The Liberi plays is a combination of songs that reflect multiple musical influences.
• The name: The Liberi takes its name from an old pirate’s tale about a group of pirates who created a utopian society in Madagascar. The civil pirate island society was referred to as “Libertatia” (also known as Libertalia) and the inhabitants were known as The Liberi. It is only fitting the band has embraced the name as well as the “Utopian pirate island sounds” as an extension of the island surf music culture here at the Jersey Shore.
• The next gig: If you are ready to Listen Up! and want to catch the band locally, The Liberi will be playing at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point 7 p.m. March 11. You can follow The Liberi on Facebook and Instagram.
I will see you at the joint chamber mixer and The Liberi gig. We will have a chance to network and then Listen Up! and enjoy the “utopian pirate island sounds” of The Liberi, a perfect mix!
