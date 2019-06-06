You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Local flounder tourney benefits Relay for Life

NORTHFIELD — The 12th annual Local Boys Flounder Tournament was held Saturday, May 25.

Organizers reported 144 individuals participated in the tournament, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. The sign ups and weigh-ins were held at Hackney’s Boat Yard on Margate Boulevard.

The largest fish was 5.6 pounds, caught by Roy Parker. As the founder of the local boys tournament, Parker disqualified himself from the tourney.

The first-place fish weighed in at 5.0 pounds and was caught by Tyler Bennett.

The second-place fish weighed in at 4.4 pounds and was caught by Jimmy D.

The third-place fish weighed in at 4.0 pounds and was caught by Ron Fitzsimmons.

The Lady’s Division was won by Ann Fox, with a 3-pound fish.

The Children’s Division winner was Anthony Compton Jr., with a 2.6-pound fish.

