Did you know that in 1977, a local baseball player, John "Pop" Lloyd was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York? What a player he was, with the nickname "El Cuchara."
Lloyd was a shortstop and manager in the Negro League and was considered the greatest shortstop. Both Babe Ruth and Ted Harlow, a noted sportswriter, were reported to believe that he was the greatest baseball player to ever have played the game up until that time.
Honus Wagner, a baseball legend, said it was an honor to be compared to Pop and Babe Ruth eliminated the color distinction and current discrimination when calling him the greatest.
Pop ended his career with the Atlantic City Bacharach Giants in 1932 with a lifetime batting average of .368 and settled in Atlantic City. In 1949, a stadium was named in his honor to be known as Pop Lloyd Stadium.
Art Dorrington became the first black hockey player to sign a National Hockey League contract with the New York Rangers Organization in 1950 and played for the Atlantic City Seagulls in 1950-51. Becoming the first black professional hockey player, Dorrington became known as the Jackie Robinson of professional hockey. He led the Eastern Hockey League in scoring from 1954-56. After retiring, Dorrington started the Art Dorrington Foundation in Atlantic City. The organization's purpose was to teach low-income children how to play hockey with the motto, "On the Ice, Off the Street." In 2012, the Boardwalk Hall ice rink was named for him.
Dorrington and Lloyd were sports legends, and we can be proud to have known them.
