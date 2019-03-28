Mainland Athletic Department honored as Program of Excellence

LINWOOD — Mainland athletic teams have enjoyed a successful year and garnered plenty of new hardware for the trophy cases with state titles in both girls basketball and boys swimming.
While those championships underscore the hard work of the athletes and coaches, the high school earned another accolade that recognizes the Mainland Regional High School Athletic Department. Athletic Director Michael Gatley recently accepted the Neil Rosa Athletic Program of Excellence Award on March 14 from the Directors of Athletics Associations of New Jersey Board of Trustees.
Named in honor of Rosa, the athletic director of Moorestown High School who passed away in 2017 at the age of 63 from complications of leukemia, the award is meant to recognize interscholastic programs that demonstrate evidence of conducting diverse activities with a focus on providing a safe and positive experience for all participants.
Denis Nelson, president of DAANJ said that through an arduous application process, it was clear Mainland consistently implements best practices in education-based athletic programming.
“I am very proud that Mainland is being recognized by the DAANJ. This is a 'team' award and represents a total buy-in from our Board of Education, our administration, our coaches and our student athletes. The objective of the program of excellence is to recognize one athletic department each year who is purposefully educating and supporting the mission of education-based athletics in the state of New Jersey.
"Defining success based solely on wins and losses or championship trophies misses the mark of what our athletic programs should be targeting,” Gatley said. “The Neil Rosa Award honors and celebrates those school athletic departments that are attempting to shift the sports culture toward the genuine purpose of why athletics are a part of our school and community.”
Gatley said he was very proud to be able to bring this award back to share with the Mainland school family.
“This is really a wonderful honor for our school,” said Mainland Chief School Administrator Mark Marrone. “The Neil Rosa Award holds a light up to one high school in the state and it recognizes our school culture from winning state titles to our kids cheering in the stands to our Mainland Unified sports program. Like our motto, one family, one school, one community, it is gratifying to have Mainland recognized as someplace special.”
Neil Rosa was the athletic director at Moorestown High School at the time of his death in 2017. He also served as the athletic director at Kingsway High School and Clayton High School. He was the 2014 New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association Athletic Director of the Year. Prior to his career as an athletic director, Rosa was a college basketball coach, spending 14 years on the hardwood at the University of Massachusetts, Colgate, Rider and lastly at Ramapo College.