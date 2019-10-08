The Mainland Show Choir, under the direction of Amy Melson, high school choir, keyboard and AP music theory educator, put in an audition clip and won the opportunity to sing “I Wanna Know What Love Is” with the band Foreigner on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City.
Some of the students grew up listening to this music because of their parents, and love it as a part of their childhood.
In addition, being able to sing such a hit as “I Wanna Know What Love Is” was an amazing experience. The students enjoyed the time with the band, who were very kind and generous to the students.
The time in the spotlight and the audience’s feedback after the concert made it a rewarding experience.
Melson expressed her feelings and the importance of music program in schools after the performance,
“I was a very proud teacher during this whole experience. At the end of our portion of the concert, the members of Foreigner really pushed to make sure all school administrators know how important music is in the schools. The members of the band Foreigner went through school music programs, and that is a large part of the reason they are where they are now,” Melson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.